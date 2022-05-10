A mother left her stove on and went to bathe. Her house burnt down with her two children inside
Noakhali Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 May 2022 05:53 PM BdST Updated: 10 May 2022 05:53 PM BdST
Two children have died in a fire at Noakhali’s Senbug Upazila after their mother left the stove on as she went to bathe.
The incident occurred in Bir Narayanpur Village on Tuesday afternoon, said SI Abdul Awal, chief of Senbug Police Station.
The dead have been identified as Abdullah Al Noman, 7, and Lamia Sultana Mahi, 3.
“Her neighbours rushed to bring the fire under control, but it was already too late to save Noman, Mahi and their house.”
Police recovered the bodies of the two children after the incident, the police official said.
