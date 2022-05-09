Three stores in Jatrabari fined Tk 150,000 for hoarding cooking oil

The shops were fined during a raid around noon on Monday, said Bina Rani Das, additional superintendent of police of RAB-3.

“Aditi Traders, Messrs Sifat Trading and Messrs Mintu Store in North Jartabari were fined Tk 50,000 each for stockpiling soybean oil,” she said.

“In addition to hoarding, the store owners sold soybean oil at prices that were higher than the fixed rate. They couldn't even produce receipts to show where they bought the goods from.”

Soybean oil had suddenly ‘vanished’ from the market before Eid-ul-Fitr. Later, mill owners, with the consent of the commerce ministry, decided to raise the price of the product by Tk 40 to around Tk 200. But the move had little impact on the market.