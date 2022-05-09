Rohingya man caught swimming across border from Myanmar with drugs

The detainee, identified as 22-year-old Md Shaker Ali, was caught by Border Guard Bangladesh troopers during a raid near the Naf River in Hnila on Monday, said Lt Col Sheikh Khalid Mohammed Iftekhar, commander of the Teknaf-2 battalion.

His family lives in the Rohingya refugee settlement in Teknaf's Macheni, according to the border security force.

The operation was prompted by reports of a large consignment of drugs arriving from Myanmar through the Naf River, said Iftekhar.

The BGB troopers stationed in the area later saw a man cross the zero point from Myanmar and start swimming across the Naf towards Bangladesh. He was surrounded and detained.

The BGB subsequently conducted a body search and found two packets hidden in a towel wrapped around him. One of the packets contained 60 grams of Crystal Meth while the other had 10,000 pieces of yaba worth around Tk 56.2 million, said Iftekhar.

A case has been started against Shaker with the Teknaf Police Station.