Rohingya man caught swimming across border from Myanmar with drugs
Teknaf Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 May 2022 03:00 PM BdST Updated: 09 May 2022 03:00 PM BdST
A Rohingya man has been detained while trying to swim across the Myanmar border into Cox's Bazar's Teknaf with a large quantity of methamphetamine-based drugs.
The detainee, identified as 22-year-old Md Shaker Ali, was caught by Border Guard Bangladesh troopers during a raid near the Naf River in Hnila on Monday, said Lt Col Sheikh Khalid Mohammed Iftekhar, commander of the Teknaf-2 battalion.
His family lives in the Rohingya refugee settlement in Teknaf's Macheni, according to the border security force.
The operation was prompted by reports of a large consignment of drugs arriving from Myanmar through the Naf River, said Iftekhar.
The BGB troopers stationed in the area later saw a man cross the zero point from Myanmar and start swimming across the Naf towards Bangladesh. He was surrounded and detained.
The BGB subsequently conducted a body search and found two packets hidden in a towel wrapped around him. One of the packets contained 60 grams of Crystal Meth while the other had 10,000 pieces of yaba worth around Tk 56.2 million, said Iftekhar.
A case has been started against Shaker with the Teknaf Police Station.
- 15,000 litres of cooking oil seized in Ctg
- Rohingya man held with drugs in Teknaf
- Freight train bogies derail in Cumilla
- Asani intensifies into 'severe' cyclonic storm
- Climate disasters drive children from classrooms to work
- Two die in Dhaka road accidents
- Wife’s friend arrested over ‘suicide’ of man
- Journalists are overdoing it: minister’s relative
- Chattogram shop busted for hoarding 15,000 litres of soybean oil in ‘secret chamber’
- Rohingya man caught swimming across border from Myanmar with drugs
- Dhaka-Ctg rail link snapped after freight train compartments derail in Cumilla
- Cycle Asani turns severe but may skirt Bangladesh coast, say meteorologists
- Climate disasters drive Bangladesh children from classrooms to work
- Elderly man, Navy officer killed in Dhaka road accidents
Most Read
- Government borrowing from banks rises while saving certificate sales drop
- Bangladesh bakes in heatwave as Cyclone Asani brews over bay
- Journalists are ‘overdoing it’, says rail minister’s wife’s nephew amid ticketless travel row
- Wife’s friend arrested over ‘suicide’ of Bangladeshi-American in Dhaka
- The era of cheap and plenty may be ending
- Over 3,000 litres of hoarded soybean oil seized in Chattogram amid shortage
- Garment owner sells cows to pay workers occupying factory in Gazipur
- No privileges for minister’s ‘relatives’, says railways ministry
- Eid under the Taliban shows a changed Afghanistan
- Bangladesh Railway reinstates TTE Shafiqul as minister admits wife’s involvement in suspension row