Home > Bangladesh

RAB arrest BCL leader who posted photos holding a gun on Facebook

  Rajshahi Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 May 2022 07:22 PM BdST Updated: 09 May 2022 07:22 PM BdST

The Rapid Action Battalion or RAB has arrested a Bangladesh Chhatra League or BCL leader in Rajshahi after he posted to Facebook a photo of himself holding a gun.

Lt Col Riaz Shahriar, commanding officer of RAB-5, said his team nabbed Abu Bakar Siddique Ratul from Sagarpara’s Grand Tofa Hall on Sunday night.

RAB also seized three bullets, a magazine and a pistol from an abandoned house in the area following information gleaned from Ratul, who is the son of Mostafa Kamal from Pabna’s Sujanagar.

Ratul was formerly a programme and planning secretary to BCL’s Pabna District unit and vice president at Sujanar Upazila unit of the Awami League’s student front.

RAB spokesperson Riaz said several photos of Ratul holding a gun went viral last week. Following media reports, they launched an investigation to detain Ratul.

Ratul confessed to abusing his political influence, he added.

“He posted photos with a weapon to instill fear in people,” added the RAB official “and establish himself as a figure of terror.”

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories