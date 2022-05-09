RAB arrest BCL leader who posted photos holding a gun on Facebook

Lt Col Riaz Shahriar, commanding officer of RAB-5, said his team nabbed Abu Bakar Siddique Ratul from Sagarpara’s Grand Tofa Hall on Sunday night.

RAB also seized three bullets, a magazine and a pistol from an abandoned house in the area following information gleaned from Ratul, who is the son of Mostafa Kamal from Pabna’s Sujanagar.

Ratul was formerly a programme and planning secretary to BCL’s Pabna District unit and vice president at Sujanar Upazila unit of the Awami League’s student front.

RAB spokesperson Riaz said several photos of Ratul holding a gun went viral last week. Following media reports, they launched an investigation to detain Ratul.

Ratul confessed to abusing his political influence, he added.

“He posted photos with a weapon to instill fear in people,” added the RAB official “and establish himself as a figure of terror.”