Elderly man, Navy officer killed in Dhaka road accidents
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 May 2022 11:50 AM BdST Updated: 09 May 2022 11:50 AM BdST
An elderly man and a member of the Bangladesh Navy have died in two separate road accidents in Dhaka.
Uzir Ahmed, a 72-year-old former businessman, was run over and killed by a bus in Dhanmondi early on Monday.
Uzir, a resident of Kalabagan, was looking for an autorickshaw on Dhanmondi's road No. 8 when a bus operated by Savar Paribahan ploughed into him from behind, according to Inspector Zafar Hossain of Kalabagan Police Station.
He died on the spot.
Police later seized the bus, but its driver managed to flee the scene.
Meanwhile, Navy officer Hossain Mostafa Parag died after a truck rammed into his motorcycle in the capital's Asad Gate area.
The accident took place in the early hours of Monday, according to police.
Mostafa, a member of the Navy's orchestra, was returning home to Mirpur when the speeding truck crushed his vehicle as he was crossing the signal at Asad Gate.
He was dragged about 150 feet down the road by the truck and died instantly, according to SI Chayan Saha of Mohammadpur Police Station.
His body was later sent to the morgue in Suhrawardy Hospital, according to Chayan.
Police are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the truck and its driver.
- Wife’s friend arrested over ‘suicide’ of man
- Journalists are overdoing it: minister’s relative
- No privileges for relatives: railways ministry
- Social welfare minister hospitalised with chest pain
- Mercury rises as Cyclone Asani brews over bay
- Minister denies ties with ticket offenders
- Lynch miscreants: MP Ibrahim
- Warning signal No. 1 as storm brews
- Wife’s friend arrested over ‘suicide’ of Bangladeshi-American in Dhaka
- Journalists are ‘overdoing it’, says rail minister’s wife’s nephew amid ticketless travel row
- No privileges for minister’s ‘relatives’, says railways ministry
- Chattogram businessman beaten to death for 'not paying extortion money'
- Bangladesh Railway revokes suspension of ticket examiner Shafiqul amid backlash
- Social Welfare Minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed hospitalised with chest pain
Most Read
- Bangladesh bakes in heatwave as Cyclone Asani brews over bay
- Bangladesh Railway reinstates TTE Shafiqul as minister admits wife’s involvement in suspension row
- Government borrowing from banks rises while saving certificate sales drop
- Journalists are ‘overdoing it’, says rail minister’s wife’s nephew amid ticketless travel row
- Garment owner sells cows to pay workers occupying factory in Gazipur
- The era of cheap and plenty may be ending
- Over 3,000 litres of hoarded soybean oil seized in Chattogram amid shortage
- Wife’s friend arrested over ‘suicide’ of Bangladeshi-American in Dhaka
- No privileges for minister’s ‘relatives’, says railways ministry
- Social Welfare Minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed hospitalised with chest pain