Elderly man, Navy officer killed in Dhaka road accidents

Uzir Ahmed, a 72-year-old former businessman, was run over and killed by a bus in Dhanmondi early on Monday.

Uzir, a resident of Kalabagan, was looking for an autorickshaw on Dhanmondi's road No. 8 when a bus operated by Savar Paribahan ploughed into him from behind, according to Inspector Zafar Hossain of Kalabagan Police Station.

He died on the spot.

Police later seized the bus, but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Meanwhile, Navy officer Hossain Mostafa Parag died after a truck rammed into his motorcycle in the capital's Asad Gate area.

The accident took place in the early hours of Monday, according to police.

Mostafa, a member of the Navy's orchestra, was returning home to Mirpur when the speeding truck crushed his vehicle as he was crossing the signal at Asad Gate.

He was dragged about 150 feet down the road by the truck and died instantly, according to SI Chayan Saha of Mohammadpur Police Station.

His body was later sent to the morgue in Suhrawardy Hospital, according to Chayan.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the truck and its driver.