Chattogram shop busted for hoarding 15,000 litres of soybean oil in ‘secret chamber’
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 May 2022 03:12 PM BdST Updated: 09 May 2022 03:12 PM BdST
The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection has seized around 15,000 litres of cooking oil stockpiled in a shop in Chattogram’s Pahartali amid an ongoing crisis in the edible oil market.
The stockpile was seized in a shop owned by Siraj Saudagar in Pahartali’s Billi Lane on Monday.
So far, the authorities have seized more than 18,000 litres of stockpiled soybean oil from three places in Chattogram. The hoarders intended to sell oil at an increased price later, according to the directorate.
“We found 15,000 litres of soybean oil in Siraj Saudagar’s shop. The drive is ongoing. We will provide further details later,” said Md Foez Ullah, deputy director of the DNCRP in Chattogram.
Earlier on Sunday, the directorate recovered 1,500 litres of soybean oil from the storage of a retail shop at Karnaphuli Market.
The local administration also found 2,328 litres of soybean oil stashed away in the home of a grocer in Fatikchhari on Saturday.
