Bangladesh takes part in massive INTERPOL operation against human trafficking, migrant smuggling
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 May 2022 03:37 PM BdST Updated: 09 May 2022 03:37 PM BdST
Bangladesh and 24 other countries have taken part in an INTERPOL-coordinated operation targeting migrant smuggling and human trafficking.
Operation Storm Makers, carried out between Mar 21-25, saw authorities take action against organised crime groups believed to be facilitating the travel of Asian men, women and children across borders for exploitation and profit, INTERPOL said in a statement on Monday.
The operation triggered 121 arrests across 25 countries, prompted 193 new investigations, the rescue of 80 human trafficking victims and the identification of 3,400 irregular migrants, INTERPOL said.
The operation used smart electronic gates connected to INTERPOL’s databases at airports across the UAE to boost passport checks and help detect forged documents. Some 15 million checks were carried out globally.
“In just one week, this operation generated nearly 200 new investigations, revealing the sheer scale of these crimes. It is a huge responsibility for law enforcement, particularly when you know that the victims are in abusive or life-threatening situations. INTERPOL will continue to help authorities close the gaps and ensure the offenders behind these appalling activities are brought to justice,” said INTERPOL Secretary General Jürgen Stock.
Alongside Bangladesh, Australia, Brunei, Cambodia, China, France, Germany, Greece, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Pakistan, Philippines, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Singapore, Spain, Turkey, UAE, UK, and Vietnam took part in the operation.
THE OPERATION’S SUCCESSES
The operation’s major successes include the arrest of four people in Turkey believed to be part of an international organ trafficking ring. The network, which originates in India, is accused of targeting vulnerable Indonesians in order to facilitate kidney transplants in Turkey. In order to establish false relationships between recipients and donors, the ring went as far as to stage wedding photos and false documents.
Law enforcers also rescued 16 people who were lured to Cambodia with promises of lucrative work at a call centre only to be locked up and forced to work 14-hour days as scammers.
The Philippines rescued 32 victims of human trafficking and arrested eight suspects on charges of trafficking, child exploitation and child abuse.
Greek authorities arrested five migrants from Afghanistan and Syria who had paid a smuggler in Turkey 4,000 Euros each to reach Thessaloniki.
Vietnamese migrants on the way to Germany were intercepted on the Hungary-Romania border.
A 17-year-old girl from Pakistan was rescued from sexual exploitation in the UAE. She had been sold into prostitution by a family member at the age of 13.
Intelligence authorities in the Maldives probed a possible brothel operating as a salon and spa, where they believe Thai women were forced into prostitution. Authorities are working to return the women to Thailand.
- 15,000 litres of cooking oil seized in Ctg
- Rohingya man held with drugs in Teknaf
- Freight train bogies derail in Cumilla
- Asani intensifies into 'severe' cyclonic storm
- Climate disasters drive children from classrooms to work
- Two die in Dhaka road accidents
- Wife’s friend arrested over ‘suicide’ of man
- Journalists are overdoing it: minister’s relative
- Chattogram shop busted for hoarding 15,000 litres of soybean oil in ‘secret chamber’
- Rohingya man caught swimming across border from Myanmar with drugs
- Dhaka-Ctg rail link snapped after freight train compartments derail in Cumilla
- Cycle Asani turns severe but may skirt Bangladesh coast, say meteorologists
- Climate disasters drive Bangladesh children from classrooms to work
- Elderly man, Navy officer killed in Dhaka road accidents
Most Read
- Government borrowing from banks rises while saving certificate sales drop
- Bangladesh bakes in heatwave as Cyclone Asani brews over bay
- Journalists are ‘overdoing it’, says rail minister’s wife’s nephew amid ticketless travel row
- Wife’s friend arrested over ‘suicide’ of Bangladeshi-American in Dhaka
- The era of cheap and plenty may be ending
- Over 3,000 litres of hoarded soybean oil seized in Chattogram amid shortage
- Garment owner sells cows to pay workers occupying factory in Gazipur
- No privileges for minister’s ‘relatives’, says railways ministry
- Eid under the Taliban shows a changed Afghanistan
- Bangladesh Railway reinstates TTE Shafiqul as minister admits wife’s involvement in suspension row