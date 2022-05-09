Bangladesh takes part in massive INTERPOL operation against human trafficking, migrant smuggling

Operation Storm Makers, carried out between Mar 21-25, saw authorities take action against organised crime groups believed to be facilitating the travel of Asian men, women and children across borders for exploitation and profit, INTERPOL said in a statement on Monday.

The operation triggered 121 arrests across 25 countries, prompted 193 new investigations, the rescue of 80 human trafficking victims and the identification of 3,400 irregular migrants, INTERPOL said.

The operation used smart electronic gates connected to INTERPOL’s databases at airports across the UAE to boost passport checks and help detect forged documents. Some 15 million checks were carried out globally.

“In just one week, this operation generated nearly 200 new investigations, revealing the sheer scale of these crimes. It is a huge responsibility for law enforcement, particularly when you know that the victims are in abusive or life-threatening situations. INTERPOL will continue to help authorities close the gaps and ensure the offenders behind these appalling activities are brought to justice,” said INTERPOL Secretary General Jürgen Stock.

Alongside Bangladesh, Australia, Brunei, Cambodia, China, France, Germany, Greece, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Pakistan, Philippines, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Singapore, Spain, Turkey, UAE, UK, and Vietnam took part in the operation.

THE OPERATION’S SUCCESSES

The operation’s major successes include the arrest of four people in Turkey believed to be part of an international organ trafficking ring. The network, which originates in India, is accused of targeting vulnerable Indonesians in order to facilitate kidney transplants in Turkey. In order to establish false relationships between recipients and donors, the ring went as far as to stage wedding photos and false documents.

Law enforcers also rescued 16 people who were lured to Cambodia with promises of lucrative work at a call centre only to be locked up and forced to work 14-hour days as scammers.

The Philippines rescued 32 victims of human trafficking and arrested eight suspects on charges of trafficking, child exploitation and child abuse.

Greek authorities arrested five migrants from Afghanistan and Syria who had paid a smuggler in Turkey 4,000 Euros each to reach Thessaloniki.

Vietnamese migrants on the way to Germany were intercepted on the Hungary-Romania border.

A 17-year-old girl from Pakistan was rescued from sexual exploitation in the UAE. She had been sold into prostitution by a family member at the age of 13.

Intelligence authorities in the Maldives probed a possible brothel operating as a salon and spa, where they believe Thai women were forced into prostitution. Authorities are working to return the women to Thailand.