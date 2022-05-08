A dentist is arrested on suspicion of murdering wife, daughters in Manikganj

The bodies of the victims, identified as Lovely Akter, 35, and her children Chhowa Akter, 16, and Kotha Akter, 12, were found lying on a bed with their throats slit in the upazila's Angarpara village on Sunday.

The suspect, 40-year-old Asaduzzaman Rubel, runs a dental chamber at the village's Baniajuru Bus Stand, according to Md Reaz Uddin Ahmed Biplob, chief of Ghior Police Station.

The couple’s eldest daughter Chhowa, a student of Baniajuri Govt School and College, was preparing to take the SSC exams next year. Kotha was a fifth-grader at a local school.

The bodies have been sent to the morgue in Manikganj Sadar Hospital.

Rubel slashed the throats of his wife and daughters after a fight early in the morning, police said citing some locals.

"A case is being prepared over the matter. We are keeping an eye on Rubel and will provide more details later,” said Biplob.

Rubel tied the knot with Lovely after a love affair and he used to live at his in- laws' home, according to Baliakhora Union Council Chairman Awal Khan.

“What we know is that Rubel was burdened with debt and was quite frustrated over the issue. They were having domestic problems which got worse by the day. Neighbours say he killed his wife and daughters because of this.”