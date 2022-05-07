Railways minister distances himself from ticket offenders after TTE is suspended

According to reports, when a travelling ticket examiner, or TTE, approached the trio inside an air-conditioned berth of the Dhaka-bound Sundarban Express from Pabna on early Thursday, they said they failed to buy tickets and introduced themselves as the minister’s relatives.

The TTE, Shafiqul Islam, imposed fines on them for travelling without tickets and made them leave the AC berth.

Shafiqul was suspended from work on Friday on charges of misbehaving with the passengers. He has also been summoned to explain himself.

The incident and Bangladesh Railway’s stance on the matter have created much uproar on social media.

Speaking to journalists on Saturday, Sujan claimed that he does not have any relationship with those passengers.

“Perhaps, they [the passengers] were trying to take advantage by using my name,” he said.

When asked why the TTE was facing the music, the minister said he has been informed by the railway authorities that the TTE has been suspended for being “rude” to those passengers.

Nasir Uddin, Bangladesh Railway’s divisional commercial officer of the west zone, said Shafiqul was suspended following an official order from the control office.

A three-member committee was formed to investigate the incident, Nasir said.

Transparency International, Bangladesh, or TIB, has called upon Sujan to resign from his position “temporarily for the sake of a fair and impartial investigation” into the incident.

“The incident is a shameless and vile example of abuse of power … this example will still be considered a strong negative message for the very few who are faithfully and honestly performing their duties in their respective fields,” TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman said in a statement.