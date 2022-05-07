7 dead, 20 injured as two buses collide in Natore

The accident occurred at 11:30 am on Saturday in the Bonpara-Hatikumrul area, said Shafiqul Islam, chief of Bonpara Highway Police. All the victims were bus passengers.

Police have been unable to confirm the names and identities of the victims.

A Siam Paribahan bus headed from Dhaka to Rajshahi was trying to overtake a parked truck when it crashed head-on into a National Enterprise bus travelling in the opposite direction. The National Enterprise bus then hit the truck.

Six people died on the spot. The police and the fire service rescued the victims after the incident was reported, said OC Shafiqul.