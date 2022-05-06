Woman, husband forced 40 Bangladeshi women into prostitution in Dubai: RAB
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 May 2022 09:46 PM BdST Updated: 06 May 2022 09:46 PM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested a woman who, along with her Dubai-resident husband, had allegedly been running a trafficking ring for the last two years.
The alleged trafficker, Onamika Akhter Kakoil, 23, was picked up by a RAB-3 team from South Keraniganj on Thursday upon complaints filed by a victim’s family.
After preliminary quizzing, Bina Rani Das, additional superintendent of police (operations and intelligence) of RAB-3, said Kakoli admitted that she and her husband Rafiqul Islam Rana, 34, had lured 40 Bangladeshi women so far with fake work offers at dance bars in the UAE.
“As soon as these women reached Dubai, they were forced into prostitution in different hotels to pay up the debt these women had accrued for airfare and visas,” the RAB officer said.
Rana and his accomplices even resorted to torture if the victims were unwilling to engage in prostitution, ASP Bina said.
A case was filed with the Jatrabari Police Station.
