Sarwoer Alam, ex-RAB magistrate, is reprimanded for Facebook post

The public administration ministry issued a notice on the matter around a week ago after investigating a departmental case against him on charges of damaging the image of the administration with misconduct, said Farid Uddin Ahmad, an additional secretary to the ministry.

Alam, a senior assistant secretary, has the option to appeal the decision, the minimum punishment set by the law.

He had been transferred to the expatriates’ welfare and overseas employment ministry from the RAB in November 2020. The government promoted 337 senior assistant secretaries to deputy secretary in March 2021, but Alam, an officer of the administration cadre from the 27th BCS, was not on the list.

He later alleged in a Facebook post that most of the officers, who had acted against irregularities, were deprived.

The government started the departmental case in June 2021, asking him to explain his position on his Facebook comments.

As he did not respond to the notice seeking his statement, the authorities launched the investigation. The allegations against him were proved beyond doubt.

Alam did not respond to a request for comment.