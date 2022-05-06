Sarwoer Alam, ex-RAB magistrate, is reprimanded for Facebook post
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 May 2022 08:47 PM BdST Updated: 06 May 2022 08:47 PM BdST
The government has reprimanded Sarwoer Alam, who earned plaudits for leading operations as an executive magistrate at the Rapid Action Battalion, over a Facebook post.
The public administration ministry issued a notice on the matter around a week ago after investigating a departmental case against him on charges of damaging the image of the administration with misconduct, said Farid Uddin Ahmad, an additional secretary to the ministry.
Alam, a senior assistant secretary, has the option to appeal the decision, the minimum punishment set by the law.
He had been transferred to the expatriates’ welfare and overseas employment ministry from the RAB in November 2020. The government promoted 337 senior assistant secretaries to deputy secretary in March 2021, but Alam, an officer of the administration cadre from the 27th BCS, was not on the list.
He later alleged in a Facebook post that most of the officers, who had acted against irregularities, were deprived.
The government started the departmental case in June 2021, asking him to explain his position on his Facebook comments.
As he did not respond to the notice seeking his statement, the authorities launched the investigation. The allegations against him were proved beyond doubt.
Alam did not respond to a request for comment.
- Ctg zoo plagued by staff shortage
- Bangladesh ranks 5th on COVID recovery index
- Another 14 die in road crashes
- Man held for beating mother up over land ownership
- Illegal Rohingya coaching businesses were shut: ministry
- NSU chairman, 5 others sued for embezzlement
- 2 held over attack on tourists in Jaflong
- MP Haji Salim returns after medical treatment abroad
- Chattogram Zoo is home to 600 animals. But only 14 staffers are on hand to look after them
- Bangladesh ranks 5th on global COVID recovery index, leading the way in South Asia
- Authorities impose Section 144 at AL office in Patuakhali's Bauphal
- Another 14 die in Bangladesh road crashes amid Eid festivities
- Bangladesh arrests man for beating his mother up over land ownership on Eid day
- Bangladesh says it suspended ‘illegal coaching businesses’, not schools at Rohingya camps
Most Read
- Garment owner sells cows to pay workers occupying factory in Gazipur
- For millions in Bangladesh, Eid celebrations are upended by a gas outage
- 3 Lakshmipur girls boarded the wrong bus after an Eid visit. They ended up in Chattogram
- Eid celebrated in three Bangladesh villages after moon-sighting in Afghanistan
- Tourists assaulted in Jaflong by volunteers appointed by authorities
- ACC opens a case against North South University chairman, 5 others for Tk 3bn embezzlement
- Bangladesh ranks 5th on global COVID recovery index, leading the way in South Asia
- Bangladesh arrests man for beating his mother up over land ownership on Eid day
- ‘Bloody battles’ as Russia tries to oust last fighters from Mariupol
- Cyclone Asani likely to cut its path through Bangladesh coast