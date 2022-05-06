Authorities impose Section 144 at AL office in Patuakhali's Bauphal
Patuakhali Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 May 2022 11:09 AM BdST Updated: 06 May 2022 11:09 AM BdST
The local administration has prohibited public gatherings in and around the Awami League office in Patuakhali's Bauphal Upazila after two factions of the ruling party called press conferences which are scheduled to run simultaneously at the same venue.
The order under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code bans all types of meetings, rallies, processions and gatherings at the Upazila Awami League office and surrounding areas from 8 am to 10 pm on Friday.
The decision was taken to maintain law and order amid growing concerns over a breach of peace, according to Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Al Amin.
Abdul Motaleb Hawlader, general secretary of Baufal Upazila Awami League and chairman of Upazila Parishad, called a press conference at the office of Upazila Awami League at 10 am on Friday.
In response, Farid Ahmed, office secretary of the Upazila Awami League unit, announced a counter press conference to be held at the same place at the same time, prompting the UNO to issue section 144.
“No one can enter the area. All kinds of rallies, processions, and meetings will be banned,” said Al Amin.
Security has been ramped up near the Upazila Awami League office and its surrounding areas to manage the situation, he added.
The Bauphal Upazila unit of the Awami League has long been divided by a rift between the president and the general secretary. The two factions have been involved in conflicts at different times.
The unit's General Secretary Motaleb is a supporter of Municipal Mayor Ziaul Haque Jewel while Office Secretary Farid's loyalties lie with former chief whip ASM Firoz, also the president of the Upazila Awami League.
Asked why he called the press conference, Motaleb said, "We haven't seen any development-oriented initiative from the MP. Devoted leaders and activists of the party are not valued by him. He has marginalised them. He wants to do the same thing to me."
"I've protested against the irregularities under his leadership. I've written about it on Facebook and that's why they've called a press conference against me. And I called a press conference to highlight the irregularities."
Meanwhile, Farid said they have called a press briefing over the "disorderly work" of the unit's general secretary and his "non-compliance with party leadership".
Patuakhali-2 MP ASM Feroz could not be reached for comment.
