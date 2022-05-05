Cyclone Asani likely to cut its path through Bangladesh coast
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 May 2022 04:45 PM BdST Updated: 05 May 2022 04:45 PM BdST
A cyclonic system that developed near India's remote Andaman Islands on Wednesday could intensify and hit the coast of Bangladesh.
“The system is expected to turn into a depression on May 9 and will intensify gradually,” State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Enamur Rahman said at a media briefing in Dhaka on Thursday.
If the system develops into a storm, it will be named “Cyclone Asani”, a name given by Sri Lanka.
The cyclone is likely to move northwestwards via Odisha and West Bengal and hit Satkhira district in Bangladesh.
“No prediction has been made yet over the landfall of the system. The authorities will be able to estimate the storm’s landfall time in Bangladesh after the low pressure and cyclone are formed,” he added.
The cyclonic circulation over South Andaman Sea and its neighbouring area could develop into a low pressure area by May 6, The Indian Express reported, citing the India Meteorological Department.
Bangladesh’s disaster management ministry assessed the administration’s preparedness for the cyclone.
“We will hold another meeting to carry out the instructions to the field-level officials following the warning or distant warning issued over the cyclone.”
Shelter centres will be prepared if the low pressure is formed, according to Rahman.
