AL MP Haji Salim, a convict in wealth case, returns to Bangladesh after medical treatment abroad

Salim landed at the Dhaka airport at 12:25 pm on Thursday, said his aide Mohiuddin Mahmud Belal.

The MP then went directly to Old Dhaka's Khaje Dewan Jamme Mosque to take part in funeral prayers for an Awami League activist from Lalbagh.

"He will then meet with party leaders and activists before going home," Belal said.

Asked when Salim would turn himself in to the court, his aide said: "That depends entirely on the lawyer. He will do so when his lawyer advises it."

The politician from Old Dhaka, who has been convicted in an illegal wealth case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission, left Dhaka for Bangkok on Saturday.

The case was filed in 2007 during the rule of the army-backed caretaker government.

A special court handed him a 13-year jail sentence the following year.

SALIM’S TRIP ABROAD WAS LEGAL: HOME MINISTER

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said Haji Salim’s trip abroad was legal.

“He (Haji Salim) went to Bangkok for emergency treatment and returned,” the home minister said in response to a question from the media at the Secretariat on Thursday.

“As far as the legal question is concerned, his trip came before the High Court decision.”

“He is a member of parliament. He respects the law. His trip abroad was in line with the law.”

Asked whether a convict could make such a trip, the home minister said: “You know that when the High Court delivers its verdict, there is an official written version. The verdict was announced, but it has not been officially implemented. He left and returned before it was implemented.”