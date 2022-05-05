AL MP Haji Salim, a convict in wealth case, returns to Bangladesh after medical treatment abroad
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 May 2022 02:12 PM BdST Updated: 05 May 2022 03:40 PM BdST
Awami League MP Haji Salim has returned to Bangladesh after receiving medical treatment in Thailand.
Salim landed at the Dhaka airport at 12:25 pm on Thursday, said his aide Mohiuddin Mahmud Belal.
The MP then went directly to Old Dhaka's Khaje Dewan Jamme Mosque to take part in funeral prayers for an Awami League activist from Lalbagh.
"He will then meet with party leaders and activists before going home," Belal said.
Asked when Salim would turn himself in to the court, his aide said: "That depends entirely on the lawyer. He will do so when his lawyer advises it."
The politician from Old Dhaka, who has been convicted in an illegal wealth case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission, left Dhaka for Bangkok on Saturday.
The case was filed in 2007 during the rule of the army-backed caretaker government.
A special court handed him a 13-year jail sentence the following year.
SALIM’S TRIP ABROAD WAS LEGAL: HOME MINISTER
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said Haji Salim’s trip abroad was legal.
“He (Haji Salim) went to Bangkok for emergency treatment and returned,” the home minister said in response to a question from the media at the Secretariat on Thursday.
“As far as the legal question is concerned, his trip came before the High Court decision.”
“He is a member of parliament. He respects the law. His trip abroad was in line with the law.”
Asked whether a convict could make such a trip, the home minister said: “You know that when the High Court delivers its verdict, there is an official written version. The verdict was announced, but it has not been officially implemented. He left and returned before it was implemented.”
- AL MP Haji Salim, a convict in wealth case, returns to Bangladesh after medical treatment abroad
- RAB arrests three more suspects in New Market mayhem
- College student among two killed in Dhaka road accidents
- 17 die in road crashes a day after Eid-ul-Fitr in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh uses tugboats to salvage sinking foreign ship
- For millions in Bangladesh, Eid celebrations are downscaled, even upended by gas outage
Most Read
- Garment owner sells cows to pay workers occupying factory in Gazipur
- Eid celebrated in three Bangladesh villages after moon-sighting in Afghanistan
- Three more people, two firms used Bangladeshi addresses: new Pandora Papers data
- 3 Lakshmipur girls boarded the wrong bus after an Eid visit. They ended up in Chattogram
- Banks across Bangladesh will be open on Saturday due to long weekend ahead of Eid
- Rain and storm in forecast as Bangladesh prepares to celebrate Eid
- Emotional Amber Heard testifies Johnny Depp slapped her when she laughed at tattoo
- Dhaka airport to operate round the clock from Sunday midnight
- Kremlin dismisses speculation Putin to declare war on Ukraine on May 9
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Tuesday