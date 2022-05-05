ACC opens a case against North South University chairman, 5 others for Tk 3bn embezzlement
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 May 2022 05:05 PM BdST Updated: 05 May 2022 05:05 PM BdST
The Anti-Corruption Commission has started a case against six people, including the chairman of North South University's Board of Trustees, for allegedly misappropriating more than Tk 3 billion from the university's funds for purchasing land for its campus.
The national anti-graft agency's Deputy Director Farid Ahmed Patwary filed the case on Thursday.
Chairman of NSU's Board of Trustees Azim Uddin Ahmed, trustees MA Kashem, Benajir Ahmed, Rehana Rahman, and Mohammed Shajahan, and the MD of Ashaloy Housing and Developers Amin Md Hilaly have been charged with embezzlement and money laundering in the case.
The accused bought 36.81 hectares of land at a low price but provided a much higher estimate to the university authorities with the 'nefarious intention' of embezzling the excess funds, according to the case statement.
Initially, they paid the money to the seller, which was then withdrawn by their associates by cheque. The funds were then transferred to the accused, who parked the money in fixed deposit accounts.
The accused in the case have also been charged with several offences relating to criminal misconduct and breach of trust under the Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947.
The Board of Trustees is the highest governing body of NSU under the Private Universities Act 2010. According to its memorandum and articles of association, the university is a charitable, welfare-oriented, non-commercial and non-profit educational institution.
Azim Uddin did not respond to a request for comment on the matter.
- AL MP Haji Salim, a convict in wealth case, returns to Bangladesh after medical treatment abroad
- RAB arrests three more suspects in New Market mayhem
- College student among two killed in Dhaka road accidents
- 17 die in road crashes a day after Eid-ul-Fitr in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh uses tugboats to salvage sinking foreign ship
- For millions in Bangladesh, Eid celebrations are downscaled, even upended by gas outage
Most Read
- Garment owner sells cows to pay workers occupying factory in Gazipur
- Eid celebrated in three Bangladesh villages after moon-sighting in Afghanistan
- 3 Lakshmipur girls boarded the wrong bus after an Eid visit. They ended up in Chattogram
- Three more people, two firms used Bangladeshi addresses: new Pandora Papers data
- Banks across Bangladesh will be open on Saturday due to long weekend ahead of Eid
- Emotional Amber Heard testifies Johnny Depp slapped her when she laughed at tattoo
- Dhaka airport to operate round the clock from Sunday midnight
- Kremlin dismisses speculation Putin to declare war on Ukraine on May 9
- Rain and storm in forecast as Bangladesh prepares to celebrate Eid
- AL MP Haji Salim, a convict in wealth case, returns to Bangladesh after medical treatment abroad