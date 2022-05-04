Home > Bangladesh

Police detain 450 Rohingya visitors from refugee camps on Cox’s Bazar beach

  Cox’s Bazar Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 May 2022 07:44 PM BdST Updated: 04 May 2022 07:44 PM BdST

Police have detained more than 450 Rohingya people, including women and children, on the Cox’s Bazar beach a day after Eid-ul-Fitr.

Md Rafiqul Islam, additional superintendent of police in the district, said the refugees were detained in a two-hour drive on the beach on Wednesday afternoon.

The detainees are residents of refugee camps at Ukhiya and Teknaf.

They have been kept at Cox’s Bazar Sadar Police Station and will be sent back to the camps through the Office of the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner after identity verification.

The refugees told police they came to visit the beach.

