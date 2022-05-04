Police detain 10 Rohingya men with firearm in Cox’s Bazar

Law enforcers also recovered a firearm during the raid on the Nayapara Rohingya camp in Hnila early on Wednesday, said Armed Police Battalion (APBn) Commander Superintendent Mohammad Tariqul Islam.

The detainees have been identified as Akhtar Hossain, 20, Mohammad Hasan, 18, Mohammad Nur, 20, Saifur Rahman, 18, Nurul Amin, 24, Mohammad Shahin, 19, Mohammad Ilias, 30, Mohammad Rafique, 18, Khairul Amin, 19, and another Mohammad Ilias, 22. They all are residents of the Nayapara camp.

“The law enforcers raided the area on a tip-off about a gang preparing for robbery. At least 15 members of the gang tried to flee the scene when the police arrived but 10 of them were detained,” Tariqul said.

“A locally-made gun was recovered from their possession.”

The detainees are implicated in several cases with the Teknaf Police Station carrying charges of robbery, abduction and murder. Police have started a new case against them following their apprehension.