Former Chhatra League leader stabbed to death in Kishoreganj

The incident occurred at 11 am on Wednesday at Kandail Village, said Shamsul Alam Siddiq, the chief of Karimganj Police Station.

The victim, 32-year-old Nazmul Huda, was a former president of the district Chhatra League.

Amjad Hossain Khan Didar, Nazmul’s uncle and former vice chairman of the Karimganj Upazila council said Nazmul got into an argument with some men on Tuesday. The matter was taken to an arbiter and settled on Wednesday morning.

“Nazmul was attacked on his way back from the arbitration. He was stabbed. He was seriously injured and was taken to the Kishoreganj 250-Bed General Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

“Nazmul was the vice president on my committee,” said former district Chhatra League General Secretary Md Ashraf Ali. “I call for the immediate arrest of his killers and for them to be brought to trial.”

The victim had several wounds on different parts of his body, OC Shamsul said.

The body has been taken to the morgue and a case is being prepared over the incident, he said. Police are conducting an operation to arrest the perpetrators.