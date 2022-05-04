Former Chhatra League leader stabbed to death in Kishoreganj
Kishoreganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 May 2022 05:15 PM BdST Updated: 04 May 2022 05:15 PM BdST
A former Chhatra League leader has been stabbed to death in Kishoreganj’s Karimganj Upazila and a suspect has been detained in connection with the incident.
The incident occurred at 11 am on Wednesday at Kandail Village, said Shamsul Alam Siddiq, the chief of Karimganj Police Station.
The victim, 32-year-old Nazmul Huda, was a former president of the district Chhatra League.
Amjad Hossain Khan Didar, Nazmul’s uncle and former vice chairman of the Karimganj Upazila council said Nazmul got into an argument with some men on Tuesday. The matter was taken to an arbiter and settled on Wednesday morning.
“Nazmul was attacked on his way back from the arbitration. He was stabbed. He was seriously injured and was taken to the Kishoreganj 250-Bed General Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
“Nazmul was the vice president on my committee,” said former district Chhatra League General Secretary Md Ashraf Ali. “I call for the immediate arrest of his killers and for them to be brought to trial.”
The victim had several wounds on different parts of his body, OC Shamsul said.
The body has been taken to the morgue and a case is being prepared over the incident, he said. Police are conducting an operation to arrest the perpetrators.
- 10 Rohingya men detained in Cox’s Bazar
- 3 girls get on wrong bus, end up in Chattogram
- Bangladesh falls further on Press Freedom Index
- 2 die in Faridpur Eid day violence
- Lightning strikes kill 5 on Eid day
- Man injured in Eid congregation shooting
- Rains bring relief and inconvenience on Eid
- Child dies after falling off rollercoaster
- Police detain 10 Rohingya men with firearm in Cox’s Bazar
- 3 Lakshmipur girls boarded the wrong bus after an Eid visit. They ended up in Chattogram
- Five die in Gazipur road crashes on Eid-ul-Fitr day
- Bangladesh falls further on RSF World Press Freedom Index
- 2 killed in violence over turf control in Faridpur on Eid-ul-Fitr day
- Lightning strikes kill five in three districts on Eid-ul-Fitr day
Most Read
- Eid celebrated in three Bangladesh villages after moon-sighting in Afghanistan
- Garment owner sells cows to pay workers occupying factory in Gazipur
- Rain and storm in forecast as Bangladesh prepares to celebrate Eid
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Tuesday
- Retailers run out of cooking oil stocks, crisis deepens ahead of Eid
- Putin puts West on notice: Moscow can terminate exports and deals
- Man who assaulted flight attendants gets 60 days in jail
- Man opens fire at Eid congregation in Cumilla, one injured
- Lightning strikes kill seven in four districts of Bangladesh on Eid-ul-Fitr day
- 2 killed in violence over turf control in Faridpur on Eid-ul-Fitr day