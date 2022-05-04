Five die in Gazipur road crashes on Eid-ul-Fitr day
Gazipur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 May 2022 01:40 AM BdST Updated: 04 May 2022 01:40 AM BdST
At least five people have died in two road accidents at Kaliakoir in Gazipur on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr.
The accidents occurred on the same spot, east of Shafipur flyover on the
Dhaka-Tangail Highway, on Tuesday afternoon, said Salna Highway Police Station
chief Md Feroz Hasan.
The victims include Renu Begum, 50, Mohammad Hossain, 45, Sathi Akter, 25, and an unidentified man in his mid-40s.
Feroz said the driver of an autorickshaw died at the scene after a north-bound Ena Paribahan bus rammed into the three-wheeler, which was crossing the highway. Three injured passengers of the autorickshaw were rushed to a local hospital where they died while undergoing treatment.
Some five minutes after the accident, another autorickshaw was crushed by a Takwa Paribahan bus. One person died in the second accident.
The bodies were sent to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital mortuary.
