Sporadic rains bring a mix of relief and inconvenience on Eid
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 May 2022 05:39 PM BdST Updated: 03 May 2022 05:39 PM BdST
After a month in the grip of an unrelenting heatwave, the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations coincided with spells of rains and high winds across Bangladesh to offer some much-needed respite.
But the weather played spoilsport for many Muslim worshippers as they had to brave the rains on Tuesday to take part in Eid congregations in Dhaka and other parts of the country.
Lighting strikes in Tangail's Kalihati Upazila also killed at least three people, including two schoolchildren.
With coronavirus cases trending down, Bangladesh is celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr in full swing after two years of subdued festivities. But the stormy weather and the downpours have put somewhat of a damper on the festivities.
The Met Office forecast light to moderate rain in some places as well as heavy rain in others.
Parts of Khulna, Barishal, Cumilla, Noakhali, Mymensingh, Rajshahi, Dinajpur, Pabna, Bogura, Chapainawabganj and Naogaon saw sporadic rains on Tuesday.
In Dhaka, about 14 mm of rainfall has been recorded.
NOR'WESTER LIKELY IN NEXT 24 HOURS
Meteorologist Dr Md Bazlur Rashid said most parts of the country's eight administrative divisions will experience heavy rains in the next 24 hours, with squally winds, hailstorms, and nor’westers also in the forecast.
The daytime temperature may likely drop by 2-3 degrees Celsius while the nighttime temperature will fall by 1-2 degrees Celsius, according to him.
The highest temperature was recorded in Teknaf at 36.3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. The maximum temperature in Dhaka was recorded at 33.4 degrees Celsius.
ANOTHER HEATWAVE AHEAD
Meanwhile, Md Azizur Rahman, director of the Bangladesh Metrological Department, said another heatwave is likely to sweep over the country's western districts at some point in May.
Throughout the month, some parts of the country will experience nor’westers accompanied by heavy rains, which may trigger flash floods in the north and northeastern regions.
Azizur also said the heat spell is likely to cause the formation of multiple depressions over the Bay of Bengal in May, starting from as early as next week.
He also noted the possibility of a cyclonic storm in May.
