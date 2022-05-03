Child dies after falling off rollercoaster at BIWTA park in Dhaka

The child was identified as 12-year-old Rabbi, the son of Jhunu Mia, who lived in Gendaria.

Rabbi was brought to Dhaka Medical College Hospital at 2:30 pm on Tuesday by pedestrians and Rabbi’s 10-year-old uncle Saif, according to ASI Abdul Khan of the Dhaka Medical Police Outpost. Doctors at the hospital declared him dead.

Rabbi and his friends, who were of a similar age, went to the eco-park together, Saif told police. Rabbi fell from the rollercoaster around 1:30 pm.

Users of the rollercoaster must wear seatbelts and remain seated during the ride, according to BIWTA Deputy Director Mobarak Hossain Majumdar.

However, Rabbi took off his seat belt and tried to stand up, leading to his fall, he said.

There were no visible signs of injury on the outside of the child’s body, said ASI Abdul Khan.

Rabbi studied at a local school and was in the fifth grade, he said.