Child dies after falling off rollercoaster at BIWTA park in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 May 2022 04:37 PM BdST Updated: 03 May 2022 04:43 PM BdST
A child has died after falling off a rollercoaster at the BIWTA eco-park in Dhaka’s Shyampur.
The child was identified as 12-year-old Rabbi, the son of Jhunu Mia, who lived in Gendaria.
Rabbi was brought to Dhaka Medical College Hospital at 2:30 pm on Tuesday by pedestrians and Rabbi’s 10-year-old uncle Saif, according to ASI Abdul Khan of the Dhaka Medical Police Outpost. Doctors at the hospital declared him dead.
Rabbi and his friends, who were of a similar age, went to the eco-park together, Saif told police. Rabbi fell from the rollercoaster around 1:30 pm.
Users of the rollercoaster must wear seatbelts and remain seated during the ride, according to BIWTA Deputy Director Mobarak Hossain Majumdar.
However, Rabbi took off his seat belt and tried to stand up, leading to his fall, he said.
There were no visible signs of injury on the outside of the child’s body, said ASI Abdul Khan.
Rabbi studied at a local school and was in the fifth grade, he said.
- Hundreds of thousands attend Sholakia Eid congregation
- Prayers at playground at heart of police controversy
- PM sends Eid gifts to freedom fighters
- Bangladesh shuts dozens of schools set up by Rohingya
- Don’t let festivities put you in danger: president
- Call to preserve communal harmony at Eid congregation
- 'This is the joy of Eid'
- Eid festivities return
- Hundreds of thousands of devotees attend Sholakia Eid congregation after 2 years of pandemic
- Eid prayers held at playground at the heart of police station controversy
- Hasina sends Eid greetings to freedom fighters
- Bangladesh shutters dozens of schools set up by Rohingya in camps
- Don’t put yourselves at risk from COVID during Eid festivities, warns President Hamid
- Bangladesh celebrates Eid with call to maintain communal harmony
Most Read
- Eid celebrated in three Bangladesh villages after moon-sighting in Afghanistan
- Garment owner sells cows to pay workers occupying factory in Gazipur
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Tuesday
- Retailers run out of cooking oil stocks, crisis deepens ahead of Eid
- Rain and storm in forecast as Bangladesh prepares to celebrate Eid
- Awami League MP Haji Salim, convicted in a wealth case, leaves Bangladesh
- Dhaka airport to operate round the clock from Sunday midnight
- Motorcycles rule the roads as people leave Dhaka on Eid holiday
- Bangladesh raises minimum Fitra to Tk 75 per person
- How Bangladesh averted nightmarish Eid holiday travel