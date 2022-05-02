Kailashtilla reserves to feed 20m square feet gas daily
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 May 2022 09:53 PM BdST Updated: 02 May 2022 09:53 PM BdST
Following the repairs of the No. 7 shaft of the Kailastilla gas field in Sylhet, the production has almost doubled, creating an opportunity to harvest 1.9 million sq ft of gas and 187 barrels of condensate.
The Sylhet gas fields authorities estimate the shaft will begin supplying 1.7m to 1.9m sq ft of gas to the national grid by May 10.
At present, 2.9 million sq ft of gas is being supplied to the national grid through two active shafts from the gas field.
“The logging, perforation and testing at the lower gas sand zone of Kailashtilla-7 shaft is producing 1.7 to 1.9 million sq ft of gas daily now, along with 187 barrels of condensate,” Sylhet Gas Field authorities said in a media statement of Monday.
They added that another 758 billion sq ft of gas is still deposited in the lower gas sand zone of Kailashtila field.
On this, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said, “We’ve intensified the search for natural gas, which includes searches both horizontally and vertically. Deep drilling will bring even better results.”
The Kailashtilla gas field was discovered in 1961 and authorities connected seven shafts there in the following decades.
The sixth and the seventh shafts were added in 2009 but production in the latter was halted in 2016.
The country now produces 2985 million cubic feet per day or MMCFD, which is 2.98 billion cubic feet. This is accompanied by 761 MMCFD in LNG imports from overseas.
The demand for gas in Bangladesh is a bit higher than the being supplied, so there are frequent reports about gas crisis in some areas at the moment.
