How Bangladesh averted nightmarish Eid holiday travel

Millions of people leave Dhaka for their hometowns and villages before Eid every year, putting immense pressure on rundown highways. Coupled with mismanagement, a lack of transports and extra fare, the sufferings of travellers reach an intolerable level.

With no pandemic restriction in place this time, a study by the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology predicted three million residents would leave the city every day before Eid against the country’s capacity to transport 1.6 million daily.

Citing data from the mobile phone operators, Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar said 7.3 million SIM card subscribers left Dhaka in the four days from Apr 27, matching the level of exodus seen amid a coronavirus lockdown during Eid-ul-Azha last year.

But the journeys have so far been unprecedentedly smooth.

With schools and colleges closed, many left the city early ahead of the long holiday, which includes May Day and weekends as well. Learning a lesson from past troubles, many opted for a motorcycle ride, easing pressure from buses, trains and launches.

The authorities also claimed credit for the smooth travel. They suspended roadwork and opened under-construction flyovers and roads to traffic. Additional policemen have also been deployed to ease traffic congestion and prevent troubles for passengers at ticket counters.

‘POLICE ARE ACTIVE’

Four policemen were keeping order at Kalyanpur counters as buses were returning to take passengers.

Police are active also on the highways, claimed Rahmat Ullah, a superintendent of highway police.

“We’ve identified the spots where traffic hold-ups develop. Sufficient policemen have been deployed to those spots for round-the-clock monitoring. That's why people are having comfortable trips,” he said.

Officials said around 600 policemen have been deployed on the highway in Sirajganj to ease traffic jams.

‘BETTER ROADS’

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader believes roads and highways across Bangladesh are in much better shape for the holiday travel rush this Eid than at any time in the past.

"I don't think the [traffic] problems we had in Gazipur will recur as we've opened three flyovers. Vehicles are travelling regularly on the flyovers," he said.

Quader said the authorities have overcome the long-lasting problems with travelling to and from the northern part of the country by constructing the Nalka Bridge. "I don't think there'll be any more trouble."

He blamed the "impatience" of drivers for the continued traffic snarl-ups at some places, which frustrates all the measures taken by the government.

"They drive on the wrong side of the road whenever they see a slight traffic jam. It causes severe congestion in the entire area if only two or three cars end up on the wrong side of the road. We're looking into the matter."

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been making queries about the situation on roads to ensure smooth journeys for homebound travellers on the Eid holidays, he said.

‘ORDERLY SERVICE’

All the ferries are operating on Shimulia-Banglabazar and Paturia-Daulatdia routes. Therefore, the passengers do not have wait for long at the piers.

“I can’t say there's no suffering. People are suffering a little at Shimulia as the pressure is high there. But the trips through Paturia-Daulatdia are smooth,” said State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury.

“We're trying to provide the services in an orderly manner. That's why passengers consider the journeys comfortable despite some sufferings.”

[Additional reporting by Senior Correspondents Kamal Hossain Talukdar and Golam Mortuja, writing in English by Osham-ul-Sufian Talukder]