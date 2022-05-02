Bangabhaban scales down traditional Eid festivities for third year

President Abdul Hamid will, instead, spend time with his family during the Eid holidays.

Traditionally, people from all walks of life visit the Bangabhaban on Eid day, but the event was cancelled when the coronavirus pandemic broke out.

Since then, the pandemic has ebbed and Bangladesh will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest religious festival for Muslims, with renewed gusto on Tuesday.

For the past couple of years, Eid festivities were scaled down with lockdowns, restrictions on embracing and limited Eid congregations. This year, however, people expect to celebrate Eid with some of the usual fanfare.

Traditionally, the president attends Eid prayers at the National Eidgah and then exchanges Eid greetings with his family and Bangabhaban officials before hosting an Eid event at his official residence.

On Tuesday, Hamid will attend Eid prayers with his family and officials at the Bangabhaban Darbar Hall at 9:30 am. Health protocols will be maintained strictly.

After the Eid prayer, Hamid will greet the nation in a video message, said the president’s Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin.

He will exchange Eid greetings with his family members at the Bangabhaban in the evening, the press secretary said.

Before the pandemic, the president and First Lady Rashida Khanam would exchange Eid greetings with invited guests at the Credential Hall in the Bangabhaban. Hamid would shake their hands.

The guests were entertained with food and drink while the president delivered his speech. Traditional Bengali Eid songs were played during the event. Hundreds of law enforcers and other staff members were deployed for the event.

The event will not be held this year and Hamid will spend time with his family following Eid prayers.