Two die as car rams rickshaw in Chattogram
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 May 2022 06:09 PM BdST Updated: 01 May 2022 06:09 PM BdST
Two people have died in an accident involving a car and a rickshaw on a Chattogram toll road.
The accident occurred on Sunday afternoon in the Shaheb Babur Boithak Khana area in Akbar Shah Thana on the Bandar-Bhatiari Toll Road.
The dead have been identified as 75-year-old Josna Begum, a passenger in the car, and 40-year-old rickshaw driver Raju Das.
Both the car and the battery-operated rickshaw were headed from Halishahar towards Bhatiari when the accident occurred, said SI Mostafizur Rahman of Akbar Shah Police Station.
The two vehicles were travelling at high speed down the clear road and the car rammed the rickshaw, veered out of control and fell off the road. Rickshaw driver Raju was killed on the spot.
Josna Begum was critically injured and taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, where she was declared dead by doctors on duty, said SI Mostafizur.
Josna’s son was in the car with her but he was unharmed, the police official said.
The driver fled after the accident.
