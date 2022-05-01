Three die as bus and truck crash head-on in Bagerhat
Bagerhat Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 May 2022 11:13 AM BdST Updated: 01 May 2022 11:13 AM BdST
Three people, including the drivers of a bus and a truck, have been killed in a head-on collision between the two vehicles in Bagerhat’s Fakirhat Upazila.
The accident took place on the Bagerhat-Mawa Highway in the Palerhat area of the upazila at 8 am on Sunday, said Inspector Sheikh Abul Hasan of Mollahat Highway Police.
Police are trying to identify the victims, the inspector said.
The Dhaka-bound bus set off from Bagerhat and crashed into a truck travelling in the opposite direction, killing the two drivers on the spot, Inspector Hasan said.
adding that he believes reckless speeding caused the incident.
Traffic has returned to normal on the highway, Inspector Sheikh added.
