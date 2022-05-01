Man arrested for growing hemp in Bagerhat backyard
Bagerhat Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 May 2022 04:57 PM BdST Updated: 01 May 2022 04:57 PM BdST
Detectives have arrested a 45-year-old man for growing hemp in his backyard in the Bagerhat's Chitalmari Upazila.
At least 47 hemp plants were recovered and destroyed, confirms Inspector SM Ashraful Alam, a police spokesman.
Acting on a tip-off, Ashraful said, members of the district’s Detective Branch raided the home of Anu Majhi, a resident of the upazila’s North Lorarkul village under Santoshpur Union.
The tipster turned out to be the same man who had sold the plants to Anu six months ago, the inspector said.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against Anu, a first-time offender, over the incident.
The cultivation of all forms of cannabis has been illegal in Bangladesh since the late 1980s.
Though enforcement efforts against cannabis have historically been lax, law enforcing authorities have cracked down on marijuana since 2017.
- Sylhet bids final farewell to Muhith
- Uncertainty looms over Barapukuria coal miners
- Only prayer mats, umbrellas at Eid congregations: DMP
- Eid trips largely trouble-free, but not for workers
- Syeduzzaman reminisces friend Muhith
- 8kg of gold seized in Dhaka airport
- Quader hopeful of comfortable Eid travel
- Legalising 'easy bikes' could drive safer, greener industry
- Tributes pour in for former finance minister Muhith at his birthplace in Sylhet
- For coal miners at Barapukuria, the future is obscured by uncertainty
- DMP to only allow prayer mats, umbrellas at Eid congregations for security
- Workers occupy Gazipur garment factory to protest for wages, Eid bonus on May Day
- Baitul Mukarram to hold five Eid congregations from 7 am
- Three die as bus and truck crash head-on in Bagerhat
Most Read
- Motorcycles rule the roads as people leave Dhaka on Eid holiday
- Japan to honour three Bangladeshis with ‘Order of the Rising Sun’ award
- Dhaka airport to operate round the clock from Sunday midnight
- At Gabtoli, an unusual picture before Eid: bus operators waiting for passengers
- Taka may lose more ground to US dollar, Bangladesh foreign ministry warns
- Banks across Bangladesh will be open on Saturday due to long weekend ahead of Eid
- Europe ratchets up preparation for Russian oil embargo next week
- Saudi Arabia will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday
- Bangladesh raises minimum Fitra to Tk 75 per person
- ‘Our views and principles were similar’, says former finance minister Syeduzzaman about 'old friend' Muhith