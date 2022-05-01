Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Tuesday
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 May 2022 08:08 PM BdST Updated: 01 May 2022 08:08 PM BdST
Muslims in Bangladesh will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Tuesday as the moon for the month of Shawwal has not been sighted.
State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan made the announcement after a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee on Sunday evening.
This year Ramadan will have 30 days.
The Eid holidays are on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, but many people started leaving Dhaka last week to celebrate the occasion in their hometowns and villages. The holiday will be a long one, including the weekends and if people can get next Thursday off.
Dozens of villages in Chandpur always observe Eid in keeping with Saudi Arabia, where the occasion will start on Monday.
But this time some residents of three villages in Chandpur and Patuakhali celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr even a day before Saudi Arabia after reports of Shawwal moon-sighting in Afghanistan, Niger and Mali.
