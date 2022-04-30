Quader hopes for comfortable Eid travel this year
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Apr 2022 01:38 PM BdST Updated: 30 Apr 2022 01:38 PM BdST
Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader hopes that homebound travellers will reach their destinations across the country without any hitches this Eid.
“The condition of the roads is much better for the holiday travel ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr than at any time in the past. Vehicles are moving freely in Gazipur where we had traffic delays in the past,” the minister told reporters during a visit to the Mohakhali Bus Terminal on Saturday.
He had voiced similar expectations during a visit to the Gabtoli Inter-District Bus Terminal on Friday.
The minister said the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority has launched a drive to prevent bus operators from overcharging passengers during the busy period.
“Four bus counters had to pay fines for charging passengers more than the actual fare at Gabtoli. The authorities are taking action to deal with the complaints made by travellers.”
Quader said he will immediately ask the BRTA chairman to look into allegations of passengers being charged double the regular fare.
