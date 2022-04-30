Gas crisis scheduled during Eid celebrations
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Apr 2022 07:58 PM BdST Updated: 30 Apr 2022 07:58 PM BdST
The government has announced that the western part of Dhaka will be hit by a 48-hour gas crisis during the Eid-ul-Fitr.
There will be no gas on the other side of the Gabtoli bridge while Dhanmondi, Mirpur and some other areas will go through limited gas pressure.
The Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company said the low pressure will begin at 10pm on May 3 due to maintenance issues.
Depending on the sighting of the Shawwal moon, the Eid might take place on either Monday or Tuesday. So if Eid is on Tuesday, households in the specified areas will struggle with gas on the night of Eid.
A statement from Titas said 48 hours starting from 10pm on May 3 gas supply in areas including Amin Bazar, Hemayetpur, Savar, Savar EPZ, Ashulia, Manikganj, Dhamrai will be cut off.
At the same time, pressure in Gabtoli, Mazar Road, Kalyanpur, Shyamoli, Mohammadpur and Dhanmondi areas might be low.
The statement also added that the distribution will not return to normal until 10pm on May 5. The Eid holidays will end on May 5.
