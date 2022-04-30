Gas crisis scheduled during Eid celebrations

There will be no gas on the other side of the Gabtoli bridge while Dhanmondi, Mirpur and some other areas will go through limited gas pressure.

The Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company said the low pressure will begin at 10pm on May 3 due to maintenance issues.

Depending on the sighting of the Shawwal moon, the Eid might take place on either Monday or Tuesday. So if Eid is on Tuesday, households in the specified areas will struggle with gas on the night of Eid.

A statement from Titas said 48 hours starting from 10pm on May 3 gas supply in areas including Amin Bazar, Hemayetpur, Savar, Savar EPZ, Ashulia, Manikganj, Dhamrai will be cut off.

At the same time, pressure in Gabtoli, Mazar Road, Kalyanpur, Shyamoli, Mohammadpur and Dhanmondi areas might be low.

The statement also added that the distribution will not return to normal until 10pm on May 5. The Eid holidays will end on May 5.