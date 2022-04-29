Two dead after lorry crushes motorcycle in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Apr 2022 12:54 PM BdST Updated: 29 Apr 2022 12:54 PM BdST
Two motorcycle riders have died after a lorry ploughed into the two-wheeler on the Khilgaon flyover in Dhaka.
The incident occurred early on Friday, according to police.
The riders were flung off the motorcycle when a speeding lorry hit the vehicle on the flyover, said Khilgoan Police Station sub-inspector Hasan Munshi.
The two were critically injured before being taken to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where a physician declared them dead.
Based on the information on their national identity cards, the victims were identified as Bidhan Biswas, 42, a native of Khulna, and Entaruzzaman, 43, from Dhaka.
Law enforcers subsequently seized the lorry but the driver managed to flee the scene, said Munshi.
