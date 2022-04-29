Thin crowds at Gabtoli as five bus operators are fined for charging extra fares
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Apr 2022 05:12 PM BdST Updated: 29 Apr 2022 05:49 PM BdST
The usual buzz of Eid-ul-Fitr holidaymakers is missing in Dhaka's Gabtoli Bus Terminal and its surrounding areas, including Technical and Kalyanpur bus stops, even as government, semi-government and autonomous offices started their vacations on Friday.
Transport workers were struggling to attract passengers as the counters were mostly calm until noon.
“Passengers are not travelling. We tried our best but failed to attract passengers. There isn't any pressure at the counters this year,” said Md Sarwar, counter master of the Barishal- bound Surjomukhi Paribahan bus service.
“Vehicles are arriving at the station on time as roads are free. Sometimes, they run late but we are successfully maintaining the schedule.”
“People have received a six-day Eid-ul-Fitr holiday this year due to May Day and general public holidays before the festival. Many people sent their family members home before the holidays started. We are missing the usual travel rush due to these reasons,” said Md Shawkat, counterperson of Sarbick Paribahan Ltd on the Dhaka-Madaripur route.
Despite selling advance tickets, the number of regular passengers have dropped this year, according to him.
“We haven't faced any schedule disruption. Ferry terminals are also free and buses are arriving on time,” Sakura Paribahan counter master Md Mainul said.
But he expects the number of passengers to rise on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection, or DNCRP, has fined five bus operators at Gabtoli for charging passengers more than the actual fare.
“Selfie Paribahan, Sathi Enterprise and Orin Travels were fined Tk 1,000 each while Shyamoli and Shyamnagar Paribahan have to pay Tk 500 each,” said Manjur Mohammad Shahriar, director of the DNCRP.
“We have launched the drive under the direction of the commerce ministry. This is usually the job of the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA). This is an additional drive to protect passengers from any form of harassment.”
