Northbound traffic 'tolerable' as pressure increases on highways amid Eid rush

Between Friday morning and noon, the eastern link road of Bangabandhu Bridge from Gazipur's Chandra to Elenga and the highway across the bridge to Sirajganj did not see any notable traffic delays.

More than 800 police personnel, including 200 APBn members, have been deployed to control traffic on the two-lane road in Tangail's Elenga, the gateway to the north. Over 500 policemen are on duty on the highway bordering Sirajganj.

Tangail's Superintendent of Police Sarkar Mohammad Kaiser said vehicles can take a four-lane road from Dhaka to Elenga. But the road from Elenga to the Bangabandhu Bridge only has two lanes. A few snarl-ups were created when vehicles travelling from the capital tried to shift onto the two-lane road, he added.

To alleviate the pressure on the country's highways this Eid, the authorities have decided that the 1.5km stretch of the highway from Elenga to the roundabout near the toll plaza of Bangabandhu Bridge will only be open to one-way traffic. The road will take traffic from Dhaka to northern Bangladesh.

Dhaka-bound traffic from the northern districts will take on an alternative route to Elenga stretching from the roundabout via Bhunapur in the north.

In addition, travellers have been instructed to use the toilets at petrol pumps, hotels and restaurants along the highway if they get stuck in traffic.

As there are no pumps or restaurants along the 13.5km road from Elenga to the Bangabandhu Bridge, 25 temporary toilets have been constructed there, said Kaiser. Apart from that, measures have also been taken to provide drinking water and dry food to travellers caught in traffic jams from Elenga to the bridge to ensure that they don't face any inconvenience during iftar and sehri.

Meanwhile, preparations have also been made to combat traffic congestion on the way to the country's north from the roundabout west of the Bangabandhu Bridge, according to Sirajganj's Superintendent of Police Hasibul Alam.

He said that a part of the second Nalka bridge has already been opened to traffic to facilitate the journeys of homebound people during Eid. Besides, the district's highways have been divided into four sectors to maintain law and order and avoid traffic jams.

Sectors number one from Bangabandhu Bridge roundabout to Panchlia Bazar, two from Panchlia Bazar to Chandaikona, three from Hatikumrul to Kachihata Toll Plaza and four from Hatikumrul to Baghabari.

As many as 572 police personnel will work with the district and highway police to manage traffic. In addition, three quick response teams have been formed.

He also vowed to take action against any law enforcer who carries out his duties negligently.

On Friday morning, a severe traffic jam occurred in the northbound lane in an area of 18 km from Bangabandhu Bridge Western Link Highway to Nalka.

However, the police managed to bring the situation under control by 11 am. Although there has been no traffic jam on the highway since then, traffic is moving slowly due to the increase in the number of vehicles, according to Sirajganj Traffic Inspector Salekuzzaman Salek.