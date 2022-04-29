Japan to honour three Bangladeshis with ‘Order of the Rising Sun’ award
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Apr 2022 10:05 PM BdST Updated: 29 Apr 2022 10:05 PM BdST
The government of Japan is going to confer the ‘Order of the Rising Sun’ award on three Bangladeshis this year for their special role in promoting relations with Japan.
The Japanese government announced the names of foreign nationals for this year's award on Friday, its embassy in Dhaka said in a statement.
The Bangladeshi nominees are Abul Kalam Azad, Abdul Haque and Md Ekhlasur Rahman.
Abul Kalam Azad, former Principal Secretary at the Prime Minister's Office and former Chief Coordinator for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as well as president of Bangladesh Scouts, will receive the “Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Stars" award.
He was recognised for his significant contribution to promoting economic interaction and mutual understanding between Japan and Bangladesh, said the embassy.
He contributed to the Japanese development projects in Bangladesh under the Initiative of BIG-B (The Bay of Bengal Industrial Growth Belt) as a promoter within the government from the conceptual stage and laid the foundations for the strong development
partnership between the two countries, the embassy added in the statement.
In continuation of this Bangladesh has become the world's top recipient of loan in yen, the Japanese currency.
Abdul Haque, former president of the Japan-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JBCCI) and managing director of Haq's Bay Automobiles, will receive the “Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette" award.
The embassy recalled his outstanding contribution to promoting economic relations and his role in creating a business environment for Japanese companies in Bangladesh and improving relations with Bangladeshi companies.
Ekhlasur Rahman, Director of Yamagata-Dhaka Friendship Hospital, will receive the “Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays” award.
According to the Japanese embassy, Ekhlasur worked for several hospitals in Japan after receiving his PhD from Yamagata University's Graduate School of Medicine which motivated him to introduce the Japanese-style medical system to Bangladesh.
After returning to Bangladesh, he established his hospital and trained many young Bangladeshi physicians, the statement reads.
He has also devoted himself to providing medical care to many Japanese patients in the hospital, which is greatly appreciated by the Japanese embassy.
The award is announced by the East Asian country's emperor.
