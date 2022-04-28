Paturia pier teems with small vehicles amid Eid rush
Manikganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Apr 2022 12:47 PM BdST Updated: 28 Apr 2022 12:47 PM BdST
The rush of homebound travellers and vehicles is growing at the Paturia ferry terminal in Manikganj ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.
Mohiuddin Russell, manager of BIWTC's Paturia office, said that the pressure from small vehicles has been particularly high at the pier in Shibalaya Upazila on Thursday.
With Eid looming, the pier and the roads leading to it have been teeming with vehicles. The traffic load continued to increase as the day progressed.
A 2-km tailback stretching from the pier's main road to Nali Bazar had formed in the morning. The traffic mainly consisted of private cars and trucks carrying emergency goods. Scores of holidaymakers waited their turn to make the crossing in the sweltering heat.
Rajbari-bound Miraj, 25, took a bus from Gabtoli to get to Paturia. He is hoping to catch a local bus on the other side of the river to reach his destination.
'Rahim', a driver of a Magura-bound car, said that he had been stuck in traffic for about an hour.
