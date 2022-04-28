Passengers suffer as train delays persist on second day of Eid journeys
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Apr 2022 02:23 PM BdST Updated: 28 Apr 2022 02:26 PM BdST
Homebound passengers have continued to face delays in train departures on the second day of Bangladesh Railway's services ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.
The Sonar Bangla Express train was the first to leave Dhaka’s Kamalapur Railway Station for Chattogram on Thursday. However, it left the station a little later than the scheduled time.
The Chattogram-bound Mohanagar Express train also ran late.
Meanwhile, the railway authorities commissioned a Mohanganj Express train as an alternative as the northbound Rangpur Express train failed to depart on time.
“The Dhaka-bound Nilsagar Express train ran late. We started the journey to its next destination within 30 minutes after its arrival, but the train was overcrowded. That’s why it took longer at different stops," said Kamalapur Railway Station Manager Aminul Islam.
“We are trying our best to maintain the train schedules to make the Eid journeys easier and more comfortable,” he added.
At least 18 trains left the station on different routes by 10:30 am on Thursday. As many as 118 trains are scheduled to leave the station on the second day.
