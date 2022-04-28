Indian FM Jaishankar arrives in Dhaka to extend Modi's invitation to Hasina

The Indian minister flew in a special flight of the Indian Air Force that landed at the Bangabandhu airbase in Dhaka’s Kurmitola, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He was welcomed on the tarmac by his Bangladeshi counterpart AK Abdul Momen.

Earlier in March 2021, Modi had invited Hasina for a visit to India during his Bangladesh tour to join the celebrations of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary and Bangladesh’s golden jubilee.

The Indian foreign minister was scheduled to meet Hasina at 4 pm in Ganabhaban, the prime minister's official residence. He will then hold a bilateral meeting with Momen at 5 pm.

Important issues for both nations, including water sharing, border killings, trade and communication, are on the agenda, Momen had said earlier.

Hasina is likely to visit India at the end of June or the beginning of July, the ministry officials said. The dates are yet to be finalised.

Her last visit to India was in October 2019.