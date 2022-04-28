Indian FM Jaishankar arrives in Dhaka to extend Modi's invitation to Hasina
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Apr 2022 04:32 PM BdST Updated: 28 Apr 2022 04:32 PM BdST
Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has arrived in Dhaka on a short trip to invite Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to India on behalf of Narendra Modi.
The Indian minister flew in a special flight of the Indian Air Force that landed at the Bangabandhu airbase in Dhaka’s Kurmitola, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
He was welcomed on the tarmac by his Bangladeshi counterpart AK Abdul Momen.
The Indian foreign minister was scheduled to meet Hasina at 4 pm in Ganabhaban, the prime minister's official residence. He will then hold a bilateral meeting with Momen at 5 pm.
Important issues for both nations, including water sharing, border killings, trade and communication, are on the agenda, Momen had said earlier.
Hasina is likely to visit India at the end of June or the beginning of July, the ministry officials said. The dates are yet to be finalised.
Her last visit to India was in October 2019.
- Coastal Bangladeshis welcome Denmark’s Princess Mary
- 3 labourers die in Narayanganj truck crash
- A Hindu donates land for mosque, a Muslim for crematorium
- New bill threatens people’s privacy: Amnesty
- Tentultola was never a playground: minister
- Violent brawl over SCBA poll results
- BCL leader held over ‘attempted rape’
- New ferry breaks down at Shimulia
- Shohoz employee suspended after arrest over black market train ticket sales
- Passengers suffer as train delays persist on second day of Eid journeys
- Paturia pier teems with small vehicles amid Eid rush
- New Market clash: 5 Dhaka College students arrested over Nahid's murder
- 3 labourers killed in Narayanganj truck crash
- In Bagerhat, a lesson in communal harmony as a Hindu donates land for mosque and a Muslim for crematorium
Most Read
- A brawl and a recount later, Dulal is declared secretary of SCBA
- BCL leader arrested over ‘attempted rape’ after youth footballer reports ‘rape’
- In Bagerhat, a lesson in communal harmony as a Hindu donates land for mosque and a Muslim for crematorium
- Eid dress orders are aplenty, but shops don’t have enough workers
- Bangladesh raises minimum Fitra to Tk 75 per person
- Europe’s economy would be hit by a wider cutoff of Russian gas
- They flooded their own village, and kept the Russians at bay
- Banks across Bangladesh will be open on Saturday due to long weekend ahead of Eid
- New Market mayhem: 5 Dhaka College students remanded for 2 days over Nahid's murder
- Bangladesh man marries two women at once, goes viral on social media