Bangladesh envoy Saida Muna receives ‘Diplomat of the Year Award’ in London
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Apr 2022 08:45 PM BdST Updated: 28 Apr 2022 08:45 PM BdST
Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem has received the Diplomat of the Year 2022 Award from the Diplomat magazine in London for her “outstanding contribution to climate diplomacy”.
Venetia de Blocq van Kuffeler, editor of the magazine, handed the award to Saida Muna at an annual event in London’s Biltmore Mayfair on Monday. Over 250 London-based diplomats were present at the event.
This is the first time that a Bangladeshi diplomat has received such recognition in the UK, the high commission said in a statement.
“High Commissioner Saida Muna Tasneem was recognised for her outstanding contributions and leadership in championing climate diplomacy in London in the lead up to the COP26 as well as for her sustained initiatives to strengthening Bangladesh-UK diplomatic relations,” it quoted Venetia as saying.
After receiving the award, Saida Muna dedicated it to millions of climate migrants and victims of climate catastrophes in Bangladesh and the rest of the world.
She said in her speech: "It is a great honour for me and my country to receive this recognition, especially in climate diplomacy.”
She said Hasina has not only been the voice of the vulnerable and a most influential climate leader at the COP26 but also an inspiration and a teacher in their learning of climate diplomacy.
