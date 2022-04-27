Police question claim that suspects in New Market case are dead or live abroad

The High Court on Tuesday granted six-week anticipatory bail to 14 leaders and activists of the BNP in a case filed over the clashes between shopkeepers and Dhaka College students last Tuesday.

In a case filed by the police on Aug 20, the 24 BNP activists were accused of conspiracy, vandalism, arson, and obstructing law enforcers from discharging duties during the clash.

Terming the cases “politically motivated,” defence counsel of the BNP men Kayser Kamal on Tuesday said one of the accused, Mintu, died two years ago while Tipu, who has been living in Japan for the last seven years, was not even in the country when the clashes took place.

Mintu was affiliated with Jubo Dal while Tipu was the former president of Chhatra Dal’s Dhaka College unit.

Kayser, who is the law affairs secretary of the party, also accused the law enforcement agency of being used as a “tool” of the government.

When contacted, New Market Police Station’s Officer-in-Charge (OC) SM Qayyum suggested the Mintu and Tipu implicated in the case are not the same persons the law affairs secretary is referring to.

“The BNP leader took a shrewd tactic. He should have read the FIR first. How can he be so sure that we (the police) have implicated the same men that he is referring to?We have yet to make the arrests in connection with those names,” he said.

“Can’t there be two people with the same name?” he added.

Although some media outlets have already published the names and identities of BNP leaders and activists implicated in the cases, the OC refused to discuss the matter further on the record.

So far, police have arrested Mokbul Hossain, a former New Market unit BNP president, and accused him of being the main conspirator behind the violence.

The conflict allegedly stemmed from a feud between two food stores, in which, a few Dhaka College students got tangled late last Monday. The altercation boiled over into violence, turning the bustling shopping area into a battleground for most of Tuesday. Mokbul owns both the food stores at the centre of the conflict.

According to the case statements, the accused BNP men had instigated the skirmishes with 200 to 300 unidentified traders and workers, who armed themselves with sticks, rods and hockey sticks and threw brickbats at Dhaka College students, who took up positions at the college main gate after vandalising shops inside New Market.

MOKBUL SENT BACK TO PRISON

Meanwhile, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Begum Ishrat Jahan has ordered the prime suspect in the case, Mokbul, to be sent back to prison after police produced him before her court on Wednesday.

Mokbul was on three-day remand under police custody.

