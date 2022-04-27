Perilous Eid holiday travel fears loom again ahead of exodus from Dhaka

Road Transport Secretary Md Nazrul Islam said the authorities have taken “all necessary steps” to manage the traffic pressure. “The transport owners had some recommendations. We’ve reviewed the recommendations to keep the traffic jams to a tolerable level with no deadlock.”

Towards the north, the authorities are halting roadwork to allow buses to use under-construction flyovers or highways.

To ease the load on the roads to the south, the number of ferries and piers has been increased. Ferries will be out of bounds for goods transportation during the rush.

PREPARING ROADS TO NORTH

The highways towards 16 northern districts are long and full of obstructions. The highway from Bangabandhu Bridge on the Jamuna river to Rangpur is being upgraded to a four-lane one. The roadwork has left parts of the highway inaccesible.

The authorities have opened three flyovers situated on the highway from Gazipur to Bangabandhu bridge before they are complete to ease the pressure. A portion of the Nalka bridge in Sirajganj’s Raiganj area on Monday. Before this, a stretch of a bridge of Hatikumrul-Bagura Chandaikona was opened to the public.

Road Transport and Highways Division said roads at Kodda intersection, Panchalia Bazar, Hatikumrul intersection and Chandaikona have already been widened using bricks and soil with the Eid on the horizon.

Ahead of the Tangail Bridge, work on a six-lane road stretching 55 km from Gazipur’s Chandra to Tangail’s Elenga is complete.

However, there are no dividers on the two-lane stretch from Elenga to Bangabandhu Bridge. Consequently transports veer off to either side of the road on this road, which often triggers congestion going all the way to the toll plaza.

To avoid trouble due to the absence of dividers, the authorities are thinking about diverting the Dhaka-bound vehicles to use an alternative route from Tangail’s Bhuapur, said Ramesh Chandra Ghosh.

He said they asked the authorities to use a flyover at Kodda intersection although it was yet to be covered with pitch.

Khandaker Enayet Ullah, secretary-general of Bangladesh Road Transport Owners' Association, said: “The two flyovers opened at Tangail are very crucial. Proper management will keep the traffic tolerable there.”

SUFFERING ON DHAKA-MYMENSINGH ROUTE

Earlier, passengers used to travel 120 km from Dhaka to Mymensingh in two hours. But the trip now takes five to six hours with the start of the Bus Rapid Transit or BRT project work. If the traffic is heavy before the weekend, it takes as much as up to nine hours.

Passengers, transport owners and workers who have been suffering for years fear the same thing will happen this time as well. Secretary Nazrul said the government expects the project to be completed by December.

Nazrul said, “We are widening the intersection in Elenga junction. The vehicles that will come through Bangabandhu Bridge can go to Jamalpur and Mymensingh via Tarakanda, Madhupur, Ghatail.”

"We have kept an option to divert the vehicles of Mymensingh-Jamalpur in that direction,” he said after discussions with the highway police.

However, bus owners are "not relying" on government management. Enayet Ullah of ENA Transport had his concerns. “We also know about the management of the government. We have a little doubt about the road from Gazipur to Tongi.

"But if the authorities can do exactly what they told us they would, then maybe there won’t be that much suffering."

Ramesh, the owner of Shyamoli Paribahan, added: “The road from Tongi to Mawna in Gazipur is in a very bad condition. We've asked the authorities to deploy more police personnel here. So that at least it doesn't get deadlocked.”

SUFFERING FOR FERRIES

This could well be the last Eid-ul-Fitr for the southbound people to endure sufferings at the ferry terminals as the government is opening the Padma Bridge in December.

Ramesh said traffic congestion at the ferry terminals for the last few days indicates that the sufferings are inevitable during the Eid holidays.

He said they asked the authorities not to close a pier no matter what before Eid.

“We have asked authorities to increase the frequency of ferries transporting vehicles. But it is not possible for them to buy ferries overnight.”

Authorities have taken the initiative to set up five terminals on both sides for 22 ferries during the Eid holidays, said Shah Md Khaled Newaz, a general manager of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation.

“The damaged ferries have been repaired. There are four terminals at Daulatdia and four at Paturia. Before Eid, five terminals will be kept open on each bank.

“In addition, freight truck crossings will be closed for three days before and after Eid to reduce the extra traffic pressure,” Khaled added.

Bus owners say there is no problem on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway, but transport workers picking or dropping passengers in the middle of the highway may create traffic jams.

Traffic congestion is also expected at the toll plaza on the Meghna Bridge. Drivers have been advised to keep the exact toll and stop asking for changes to facilitate quick clearance.

[Writing in English by Arshi Fatiha Quazi and Syed Mahmud Onindo]