Passengers swarm launches, speedboats as new ferry breaks down at Shimulia

In order to cope with the Eid rush, another ferry was added to the fleet on Tuesday, but it broke down on Wednesday morning. As a result, only seven of the 20 or so ferries that operate on the route are currently running.

There were significantly more people at Shimulia Port on Wednesday morning than in the past couple of days. Most of them had come to the port early with their families, but were stuck in the heat for hours due to the limited number of ferries. Many chose to pay extra and take other vessels, like launches and speedboats.

"As there are few ferries, most passengers are taking launches," said Md Soleman, the Shimulia Port Inspector for the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority. "There are 153 speedboats and 83 launches operating on this river route."

Speedboats run from 6 am to 6 pm, while launches will run until 10 pm. Launch service had previously closed at 8 pm, but was extended another two hours to help alleviate the Eid rush.

Alongside the lines of cars waiting to cross are numerous motorcycles.

"The Eid rush is very difficult to handle at ports, so I'm headed home early," said Shahidul Sarder, who is headed to Shibchar in Madaripur.

"I arrived at the port at 6 am, but I'm still waiting. It's extremely hot. The children are very annoyed by the heat. They keep asking why we aren't taking the ferry across. They don't understand that we're waiting for our turn."

"If there were more ferries, we wouldn't be stuck waiting in this heat."

Nargis Sultana is headed to Barishal. Her husband is a supervisor at a garment factory whose vacation has not started yet. She is headed home early with other members of her family to try and avoid the Eid rush.

"We left Savar at 5 am and we're still in line for the ferry," she said.

HM Iyadul Islam, the supervisor of the Shimulia Port Terminal for the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation, or BIWTC, said:

"The BIWTC has taken all manner of preparations to ensure Eid holidaymakers can travel without facing difficulties, but as everyone is headed home for Eid, there is a rush. We are trying to handle it and are doing the best we can.

The BIWTA and BIWTC said passenger and freight vehicles journey to 21 districts in the south-west of the country, including Shariatpur and Madaripur, on the Banglabazar-Shimulia river route. Previously, 18-21 ferries ran along this route, but several ferries struck Padma Bridge pillars on the route last July.

In response, authorities closed ferry travel on the route on Aug 18 of last year, causing great difficulties for anyone travelling to those 21 districts.

On Nov 8, limited ferry service resumed on the Shimulia-Banglabazar route during the day, and along the Shimulia-Majhirkandi route on Dec 13 while avoiding the Padma Bridge.

Eight months later, the Banglabazar-Shimulia river route is running 24 hours a day. Ferry service has also sped up with the opening of a second dock at Majhirkandi.