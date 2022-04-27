Lawyers loyal to AL, BNP engage in violent brawl over SCBA election results
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Apr 2022 08:53 PM BdST Updated: 27 Apr 2022 08:53 PM BdST
Lawyers from both sides of the political divide have kicked and engaged in a serious fistfight with each other at the Supreme Court premises centring the results of the Supreme Court Bar Association elections that took place over a month ago.
The lawyers also vandalised the window glasses of the conference hall during the brawl which kicked off on Wednesday afternoon.
A group of lawyers loyal to the opposition BNP had intercepted a group of ruling Awami League-supporting lawyers, who were attempting to enter the conference hall to recount the ballots of the polling that took place on Mar 15 and 16.
The ballots, cast during the elections of the top lawyers’ panel in Bangladesh, have been kept in the conference hall.
At a press conference on Tuesday, the AL-supporting lawyers’ group, led by Md Ozi Ullah, a former SCBA vice-president, announced the formation of a new seven-strong Election Sub-Committee that will recount the ballots and declare results.
Before the actual election on Mar 15, another seven-member Election Sub-Committee, led by senior Supreme Court lawyer AY Mashiuzzaman, was formed to conduct the polls.
On Mar 17, right before the committee was about to announce the results, a candidate under the banner of an AL-backed lawyers’ group, known as Bangladesh Sammilita Ainjibi Samannaya Parishad, or BSASP, had filed a written application with the sub-committee, demanding a recount.
The sub-committee had decided to pause the announcement of the results, and panel chair Mashiuzzaman stepped down.
Over a month after that incident, Ozi Ullah at a briefing on Tuesday claimed that a fresh seven-strong panel was formed on April 12 for a recount. Ozi Ullah said he will act as convener for the fresh panel.
At the press conference, Ozi Ullah said: “Since Apr 16, I have sent notices to the secretary candidates of the competing sides and asked Mashiuzzaman [former election chair] to hand over the keys of the conference hall.”
Meanwhile, the current association secretary Ruhul Quddus Kazal dismissed the legitimacy of the new election sub-committee, claiming that Ozi Ullah and his group have no jurisdiction to conduct a recount as no such decision was made in any of the recent association meetings.
Kazal was running for another term in the election under the banner of BNP-backed Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Oikya Parishad, or BJAOP.
Former additional attorney general Md Momtaz Uddin Fakir and lawyer Md Abdun Nur Dulal were vying for the posts of president and secretary, respectively, from the BSASP, known as the White Panel.
Md Bodruddoza (Badal) was the presidential candidate for the BJAOP, known as the Blue Panel.
- BCL leader held over ‘attempted rape’
- New ferry breaks down at Shimulia
- 'No clue' about Morsalin’s killing: police
- As big buses cut long-haul runs, local services look to cash in
- Perilous Eid holiday travel fears loom
- Lure of paradise inspired Zafar Iqbal attacker: judge
- Don't charge extra during Eid: Quader to transporters
- Halir Haor dam breaks before harvest
- Minister says Tentultola was never a playground as activists demand halt to construction of police station
- Lawyers loyal to AL, BNP engage in violent brawl over SCBA election results
- BCL leader arrested over ‘attempted rape’ after youth footballer reports ‘rape’
- Police question claim that suspects in New Market case are dead or live abroad
- A boy pretended to be his older brother to secure his bail. Now he is in RAB custody
- Passengers swarm launches, speedboats as new ferry breaks down at Shimulia
Most Read
- Bangladesh man marries two women at once, goes viral on social media
- Bangladesh raises minimum Fitra to Tk 75 per person
- Banglalink secures Tk 12 billion syndicated term loan
- Amid outcry over police station on playground, DMP say Kalabagan ground is there for children
- ‘A shortcut to heaven’: Judge says madrasa student thought killing Zafar Iqbal was an act of virtue
- After Italy, Bangladesh exporters can ship goods in container vessels directly to Spain, Netherlands
- Perilous Eid holiday travel fears loom again ahead of exodus from Dhaka
- Russia cuts gas to Poland in what Ukraine condemns as 'gas blackmail'
- US, allies promise heavy arms for Ukraine, shrug off Russian nuclear warning
- Two children among 11 electrocuted to death during religious procession in India