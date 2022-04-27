2 die in truck-microbus collision in Mymensingh
Mymensingh Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Apr 2022 11:24 AM BdST Updated: 27 Apr 2022 11:24 AM BdST
A head-on collision between a truck and a microbus has left two people dead and five others injured in Mymensingh’s Tarakanda Upazila.
The incident occurred at the Bagunda intersection on the Mymensingh-Sherpur Highway at 8:45 am on Wednesday, said Tarakanda Police Station chief Abul Khayer.
A 50-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man died in the incident. The authorities were not immediately able to confirm their identities.
The microbus was carrying passengers to Mymensingh while the truck was heading to Sherpur. The victims died on the spot after the vehicles collided head-on, Khayer said.
The injured were sent to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital for treatment.
Law enforcers have seized the vehicles but the driver of the truck managed to flee the scene.
