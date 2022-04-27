2 die in truck-microbus collision in Mymensingh

The incident occurred at the Bagunda intersection on the Mymensingh-Sherpur Highway at 8:45 am on Wednesday, said Tarakanda Police Station chief Abul Khayer.

A 50-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man died in the incident. The authorities were not immediately able to confirm their identities.

The microbus was carrying passengers to Mymensingh while the truck was heading to Sherpur. The victims died on the spot after the vehicles collided head-on, Khayer said.

The injured were sent to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Law enforcers have seized the vehicles but the driver of the truck managed to flee the scene.