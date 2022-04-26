Seeing homeless people smile as they get their own house is the best feeling, says Hasina
Seeing the smiles on the faces of homeless people when they receive a house under the Ashrayan Project is extremely rewarding, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
“I get the best feeling when I see a homeless person smiling after receiving a house. The Father of the Nation wanted to bring smiles to the faces of all poor people,” she said in an event on Tuesday where 33,000 families received new houses as an ‘Eid gift’.
“Our goal is to provide a good life to all. We work to ensure a Bangladesh free of poverty and hunger which can hold its head high on the global stage.”
On Tuesday, destitute families in 492 upazilas received a free 'Eid gift' of houses built on 80.94 square metres of land from the prime minister under the third phase of the Ashrayan Project.
“We have received the honour of becoming a developing country at the same time we are celebrating the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence,” Hasina said as she joined the house handover event via video conferencing at Ganabhaban.
She said the government will work to maintain Bangabandhu’s ideology and propel Bangladesh to further development and prosperity.
A nation that sacrifices blood to earn independence can never fall behind, according to the prime minister. The blood spilt by the martyrs of the Liberation War, who responded to the call of Bangabandhu, cannot go in vain, she said.
As many as 117,329 families have received houses on 80.94 square metres of land under the first and second phases of the Ashrayan Project, Senior Secretary Md Tofazzal Hossain Mia said earlier in a press briefing.
The Ashrayan Project was initiated in 1997 by the Prime Minister’s Office in a bid to rehabilitate homeless and landless people. At least 507,244 families have been rehabilitated between 1997 to 2022 under the project, said the secretary.
