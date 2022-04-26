Home > Bangladesh

Man jailed for life over attempted murder of writer Zafar Iqbal

  Sylhet Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 Apr 2022 01:10 PM BdST Updated: 26 Apr 2022 01:10 PM BdST

A court has sentenced a man to life in prison, another to four years in jail and acquitted four others in a case over a murder attempt on writer Muhammed Zafar Iqbal.

The verdict was delivered by the Sylhet Anti-Terrorism Tribunal Judge Nurul Amin Biplob on Tuesday in the presence of all the suspects, according to Public Prosecutor Mominur Rahman Titu.

 

More to follow

 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories