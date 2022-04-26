Man jailed for life over attempted murder of writer Zafar Iqbal
Sylhet Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Apr 2022 01:10 PM BdST Updated: 26 Apr 2022 01:10 PM BdST
A court has sentenced a man to life in prison, another to four years in jail and acquitted four others in a case over a murder attempt on writer Muhammed Zafar Iqbal.
The verdict was delivered by the Sylhet Anti-Terrorism Tribunal Judge Nurul Amin Biplob on Tuesday in the presence of all the suspects, according to Public Prosecutor Mominur Rahman Titu.
More to follow
