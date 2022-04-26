HC commutes death sentences of 4, acquits 2 in 2013 gang-rape of Pran employee
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Apr 2022 05:49 PM BdST Updated: 26 Apr 2022 06:26 PM BdST
The death sentences of four people, convicted of the gang-raping a woman and taking video of the incident in Narsingdi in 2013, have been reduced to life imprisonment.
Two other convicts, who also received the death penalty, have been acquitted from the case altogether.
The bench of Justices Bhishmadev Chakrabortty and Khandaker Diliruzzaman made the ruling on Tuesday after reviewing the case dockets, death references, and appeals of the convicts, confirmed the defence counsel Mansurul Haq Chowdhury.
A special tribunal in Narsingdi found Ashiqur Rahman, Iliyas Miah, Md Romin, Md Robin, Md Ibrahim, and Abdur Rahman, guilty of rape. They were all handed the death penalty in August 2016.
According to the case file, a then 20-year-old worker of the Pran-RFL Company was on her way to the company's dormitory at Mukta Villa after her day's work on May 23, 2013, when the convicts kidnapped her in front of Janata Jute Mill Gate.
They took her to a secluded place and took turns raping her and recorded the incident on their mobile phones.
The woman was let go about half an hour after the incident.
The following day, the victim informed the company's assistant manager ASM Sadequl Islam about the incident and a case was filed against the six men with the Palash Police Station.
