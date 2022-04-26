Floodwaters breach dam at Sunamganj's Halir Haor before harvest

Floodwaters started streaming into the wetlands on Monday night, said Jamalganj Upazila Executive Officer Biswajit Dutta.

“Water started flooding in after the dam built by the Water Development Board in Asanpur area of Jamalganj Upazila broke. All the crop protection dams protecting the wetlands have been under pressure for the past 25 days. River water levels also did not decrease significantly during this time. That is why the dam broke.”

“Ninety percent of the paddy in the Haor area has been harvested. In order to save the remaining paddy, geo-bags are being dumped on an emergency basis to stop the inflow of water.”

The Department of Agriculture said that the remaining 10 percent of crops are on slightly higher ground. Farmers will be able to cut the crops before the water level rises further.

Bimal Chandra Som, deputy director of Sunamganj Agricultural Extension Department, said that rice crops were planted on 4,525 hectares of land in Jamalganj area of Halir Haor. A large percentage of the paddy has been harvested.

He further added that 5,765 hectares of land have been damaged so far in Sunamganj’s Haor area.