As Bangladesh braces for mass Eid exodus, many are heading home early to beat the holiday rush

The crowds of homebound travellers at Paturia-Daulatdia, Shimulia-Banglabazar, Shimulia-Majhirkandi terminals, known as the 'gateways' to the south, have been growing since Sunday, leading to traffic congestion.

On Monday, scores of passengers had to wait for hours in the scorching heat to be ferried across the Padma River. When they couldn't catch a ferry, some people boarded launches and speedboats to get to their destinations.

Complaints have abounded about a shortage of ferries on the waterways. Some also say that the environment at the terminals isn't conducive to travellers.

"Between Monday morning and noon, the pressure of small vehicles was very high. In the morning, more than 200 small vehicles were at the Paturia terminal and the road leading up to it. There were also more than 50 large vehicles," said Mohiuddin Russell, manager of BIWTC's Paturia office.

However, the pressure began to ease in the afternoon, according to him.

"People have started coming to the terminal. While there is pressure on the terminal, the main rush is yet to start.”

Roksana Begum, 40, is making the trip to Khulna with her children on a Hanif Paribahan bus from Dhaka. Explaining her decision to head home now, she said, “The passenger load is heavy during Eid holiday season. People have to sit for hours [in traffic]. So I've decided to go home with my children now to avoid the inconvenience.”

Jashore-bound Rafique Mia is also on his way out of Dhaka. He is travelling with his daughter-in-law and grandchildren.

“My son will come home during Eid. I decided to go now as the terminals won't be as busy."

Shah Khaled Nawaz, DGM of the BIWTC's Aricha office, said preparations have been made to ensure a smooth journey for homebound travellers during Eid. The Paturia-Daulatdia route will get two additional ferries in a day or two while another ferry will be added to the Aricha-Kazirhat route.

Gopalganj-bound Aleya Akhter, who lives in Gazipur with her husband, was among the many holidaymakers hoping to beat the rush ahead of Eid. But a surprise was in store for her at Munshiganj's Shimulia terminal.

"My husband works in a garment factory in Gazipur but he is still working. In order to avoid the crippling traffic during Eid, I set off early with my three children and their grandmother. We left Gazipur after sehri. But we've been waiting ever since to find a ferry. I don't know when we'll reach home."

Magura-native Saikat Hossain teaches in a college in Narayanganj. He arrived at Shimulia at 10 am with his wife and six-month-old daughter. Two hours had passed but no ferry was in sight.

"I came early hoping to avoid the crowd. But it's still the same old story here," he lamented.

The authorities are adding more ferries to the fleet for the Shimulia waterway ahead of Eid, said the terminal's Deputy General Manager Shafiqul Islam.

"There are currently seven ferries operating on this route. Two more ferries will be added to the fleet. Only light vehicles will make the crossing from here. Freight trucks have been told to take alternative routes."

Eighty-six launches and 153 speedboats will also be deployed to transport passengers across the river, according to him. "With Eid approaching, the pressure of passengers, as well as small and big vehicles, has started to increase at the terminal."

BIWTC Director SM Ashiquzzaman said the number of ferries on the Shimulia-Banglabazar and Shimulia-Majhikandi waterways will increase during Eid.

"We expect an onrush of passengers from Wednesday. Some travellers have already started coming but the pressure is relatively low at the moment."