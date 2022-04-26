Advance train tickets are sold out early online, then long wait begins at stations

Hundreds of thousands of travellers like Shah Paran are trying to book advance tickets for Eid holiday trips online, but many cannot access the ticketing website. Many others are able to access the website after hours of trying but the tickets are sold out.

After failing to book tickets online, many travellers are rushing to the railway stations to buy tickets, but they have to wait for several hours amid sizzling hot weather.

The sale of tickets for Apr 27 opened at Dhaka's Kamalapur, Airport, Tejgaon and Cantonment rail stations on Saturday. The advance sale of tickets, which continues every day from 8am to 4pm, will end on Tuesday. Tickets for Eid holiday trips until May 1 will be sold.

Many passengers vented anger on Bangladesh Railway Fan Group, a Facebook group of travellers, after failing to buy a ticket.

“I’d been trying to enter the site from 7:45am. When I could finally access it, all the tickets were sold out. Then who were able to access it? Who got the tickets?” asked SM Giasuddin.

Some of the travellers were happy to secure a ticket online. One of them, Kausar Ferdous wrote it was easier to access the website from desktop or laptop than mobile phones. He was able to book a Subarna Express ticket to Chattogram for Apr 29 after trying at 8:45am on Monday. “I can’t believe I’ve got the ticket!” he wrote.

A number of travellers, however, came to the station on Monday after having been failed to book a ticket online.

"Passengers have been waiting here since Sunday night. Just imagine!” said one of them, Sheikh Imdadul Hossain.

Requirements for identity documents have complicated the situation further. “Every passenger has to go to the counter and show their documents. The authorities are checking those and giving us tickets. So it takes more time to clear the line," Imdadul said.

The new e-ticketing system for Bangladesh’s trains is run by Shohoz-Synesis-Vincen JV.

Farhat Ahmed, a spokesman for Shohoz, refuted the allegation that customers could not access the website. “We’ve been using such technology from the beginning which has eased the [online] queue management,” he said.

According to him, half a million people accessed the website every minute on Saturday and the number reached 1 million on Sunday and 1.8 million on Monday.

“But only around 13,000 tickets are up for sale. So, the first 13,000 customers got the tickets and the others failed to book one. It’s not Shohoz’s fault,” he said.

Masud Sarwar, manager of Kamalapur Railway Station, said: "Actually, people are going home on Eid after two years. So this time there is a little more anxiety among the passengers. That's why the number of ticket seekers at the counters is relatively high.”

NIDs or birth certificates are being checked to prevent the sale of tickets on the black market, he said, urging the passengers to have patience and help the authorities.

Facing questions from the media during a visit to the Kamalapur station on Monday, Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan sounded helpless. “If people start queuing today to buy advance tickets that will be sold tomorrow, I don’t really see what can be done about it,” he said.

"We’re selling tickets as per the capacity of our railways. Not everyone will get a ticket. If 500,000 people want to go, I can give 20,000.”