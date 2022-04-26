Advance train tickets are sold out early online, then long wait begins at stations
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Apr 2022 01:09 AM BdST Updated: 26 Apr 2022 01:09 AM BdST
Shah Paran Islam, a Dhaka University student, tried to access Bangladesh Railway’s website on Sunday for a ticket of Apr 28. He plans to travel to his home town Rajshahi from the capital for Eid-ul-Fitr holidays. After several failed attempts, he went to Kamalapur Railway Station at 5am on Monday and finally secured a ticket for Apr 29 at 1pm.
Hundreds of thousands of travellers like Shah Paran are trying to book advance tickets for Eid holiday trips online, but many cannot access the ticketing website. Many others are able to access the website after hours of trying but the tickets are sold out.
After failing to book tickets online, many travellers are rushing to the railway stations to buy tickets, but they have to wait for several hours amid sizzling hot weather.
Many passengers vented anger on Bangladesh Railway Fan Group, a Facebook group of travellers, after failing to buy a ticket.
“I’d been trying to enter the site from 7:45am. When I could finally access it, all the tickets were sold out. Then who were able to access it? Who got the tickets?” asked SM Giasuddin.
Some of the travellers were happy to secure a ticket online. One of them, Kausar Ferdous wrote it was easier to access the website from desktop or laptop than mobile phones. He was able to book a Subarna Express ticket to Chattogram for Apr 29 after trying at 8:45am on Monday. “I can’t believe I’ve got the ticket!” he wrote.
A number of travellers, however, came to the station on Monday after having been failed to book a ticket online.
"Passengers have been waiting here since Sunday night. Just imagine!” said one of them, Sheikh Imdadul Hossain.
The new e-ticketing system for Bangladesh’s trains is run by Shohoz-Synesis-Vincen JV.
Farhat Ahmed, a spokesman for Shohoz, refuted the allegation that customers could not access the website. “We’ve been using such technology from the beginning which has eased the [online] queue management,” he said.
According to him, half a million people accessed the website every minute on Saturday and the number reached 1 million on Sunday and 1.8 million on Monday.
“But only around 13,000 tickets are up for sale. So, the first 13,000 customers got the tickets and the others failed to book one. It’s not Shohoz’s fault,” he said.
NIDs or birth certificates are being checked to prevent the sale of tickets on the black market, he said, urging the passengers to have patience and help the authorities.
Facing questions from the media during a visit to the Kamalapur station on Monday, Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan sounded helpless. “If people start queuing today to buy advance tickets that will be sold tomorrow, I don’t really see what can be done about it,” he said.
"We’re selling tickets as per the capacity of our railways. Not everyone will get a ticket. If 500,000 people want to go, I can give 20,000.”
